Small detail exposes fake $50 notes at Royal Adelaide Show

A small detail has revealed counterfeit $50 notes which were used by attendees of the Royal Adelaide Show.

The counterfeit notes were discovered at three separate booths at the state’s annual expo on Thursday and Friday.

Although the notes were not immediately identified as fake, the fraudulent money was revealed after they were torn up.

South African police released a statement saying a man tried to use the ticket at a booth on Thursday, but the employee realized it was fake.

Eastern District Police are investigating after fake $50 notes were used at the Royal Adelaide Show this week.

The man left the stand before he could be asked about the note.

One member of the public was later given a fake $50 bill as change, while another was found by a booth employee on Friday.

Police attended the show on Friday, seized the counterfeit currency and launched an investigation.

Officers are urging customers and businesses to be vigilant when receiving cash and to inspect the money to ensure it is legitimate.

“If you believe you have a counterfeit note, please take it to the nearest police station,” police said.

“Handle the ticket as little as possible and keep it in an envelope. »

South Australia Police have released a guide outlining how to spot counterfeit money and are urging anyone who encounters counterfeit notes to compare them with a genuine note.

According to the police, genuine banknotes have a transparent window with printed images or patterns, and the area around it is smooth.

Genuine banknotes are also difficult to tear, while counterfeit notes such as those used at the show are “printed on paper and can be easily torn”.