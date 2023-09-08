Urgent ‘do not eat’ warning for Costa sandwiches and wraps because they may contain STONES

Food safety agencies say sandwiches and wraps are “not safe to eat”

Costa warns that small stones could pose a choking hazard in your food recall

Costa is recalling several sandwiches and wraps for fear they contain small stones.

The cafeteria chain put a ‘do not eat’ notice on four of its products due to the ‘possible presence of small stones’, which they fear could pose a choking hazard.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency (FSA), which issued the alert, warn that the food is “not safe to eat.”

The Costa Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap, Southern Fried Chicken Wrap, Chicken Salad Sandwich, and BLT Sandwich are affected.

All recalled sandwiches and wraps are stamped with an expiration date between September 6 and 8.

Costa withdraws four of its products from the market due to the “possible presence of small stones”, which they fear may pose a choking hazard

No other Costa products are affected by this recall.

Customers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Costa has also issued a recall notice to its customers.

Costa said: ‘Customer safety is of the utmost importance to Costa and we take all issues related to the production of our food very seriously.

“We are completing a recall on the following products due to the possible presence of small stones that could pose a choking hazard.”

Small stones in food pose a choking hazard to both children and adults.

Asphyxia occurs when the airway is suddenly blocked, either partially or completely, but enough so that you cannot breathe properly.

If an adult’s airway is blocked, they may be able to remove the obstruction themselves.

However, if coughing doesn’t solve the problem, back blows and abdominal thrusts can help. If they don’t work, you should call 999 immediately.

The NHS advises that abdominal compressions should not be applied to babies under one year of age or pregnant women.