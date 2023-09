NNA -nbsp;Cautious calm currently prevails in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp after the cessation of clashes between Fatah movement and extremist Islamists, as a result of intensive contacts made between Lebanese and Palestinian leaders, our reporter said on Friday.nbsp;

It is to note that 20 people sustained injuries during the conflict between both parties.nbsp;

