First anniversary ‘might be harder’ for Charles than Queen’s death at the time as ‘the job of becoming king took over’ but now he has time to reflect, expert tells PALACE CONFIDENTIAL

The first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death could “in some respects” be more difficult for King Charles than when he died, a royal expert has claimed.

Her Majesty died at Balmoral Castle on September 8 last year, with her two eldest children at her bedside.

Speaking in this week’s Palace Confidential, Daily Mail Newspaper Editor Richard Eden explained how extremely busy the monarch was with the task of becoming king when his mother died.

However, a year later, he says Her Majesty may have more time to reflect on her mother’s death.

Speaking to host Jo Elvin, Richard said: “I suspect this birthday, in some ways, might be more difficult for him than a year ago.

“Because at that point, (for us), the instinct (as journalists) to acquire the paper was taking over.

“For him…it was the task of becoming king that took over, so now I guess he has time to reflect, and it will probably be a sadder time.”

During the episode, royal experts also discussed the Queen’s death and how unexpected the timing was.

According to the Royal Editor of the Daily Mail, Rebecca English has revealed she spoke to a well-placed source about what it was like to be at Balmoral at the time of the Queen’s death.

She said: “They told me that although there was a lot of talk about the Queen’s death, her demise had been very quick and it had really blown them away – no one expected that to happen that day -there.

“I think they thought it would be in the next six months, but not at this time.

“And even though we can prepare a lot for these things, obviously…the various operations have been planned for years, there’s not a lot to do.”

“And they described it as a bit like having to learn to fly an airplane while you do it, because a lot of things had to be thrown out and a lot of new things had to be introduced.

Daily Mail newspaper editor Richard Eden (pictured) discussed on the show whether the present moment could be more difficult for the King than the moment of the Queen’s death, as it has more time to think now.

King Charles (pictured as he addressed the nation after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II) had to get involved in the tedious task of becoming monarch when his mother died

“So they said it was really… an adrenaline ride for them at the time too.”

Rebecca also described the moment Charles and Camilla arrived at Buckingham Palace after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the welcome they received.

She revealed that it was very crowded and there was a lot of noise, adding, “Then all of a sudden it was pretty quiet and you could hear this kind of echo of ‘God save the King” getting closer and closer.

“I still get shivers down my spine thinking about it now, it was a truly moving historic moment.

“They got out of the car and they weren’t sure how the crowd would react…and you can see the almost steely king himself, like, ‘Okay, I’m going to get into work mode’ . . , but… with Queen Camilla, she had tears in her eyes. She was barely holding on. She was so moved by what she saw.