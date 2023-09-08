EXCLUSIVE: Love Island Australia’s Matt Zukowski opens up about his body image issues and admits he ‘wasn’t healthy’ when he got into perfect shape for the dating series

<!–

Love Island Australia star Matt Zukowski revealed that he gets “scared” before posting selfies on Instagram due to his insecurities about his body.

The handsome reality TV star, 27, opened up about body image on Thursday as he discussed the healthy diet he followed with Youfoodz.

He confessed to Daily Mail Australia that he looked his best on Channel Nine’s matchmaking show but struggled under social pressure to have a ‘perfect body’.

“I really feel a little insecure when I post something (online) and I don’t look as slim as I used to,” he said.

“I feel like people know I’m from a reality show, which is all about being summer body ready and being by a pool.”

He continued, “I haven’t posted many pictures because I’m afraid of what people are going to say.”

Matt went on to say that he was “not in good health” when he maintained his figure for Love Island, but is now generally much happier with his health, despite looming insecurities.

“Now that I’m eating healthy and using the right nutrients in my meals, I feel like I’m in a better headspace than I was back then,” he said.

According to data collected by Youfoodz, 69% of Australians feel pressured by the concept of a ‘summer body’, and often modify their lifestyle to match it.

But Matt stressed that the key to a healthy and happy life is a well-nourished body fueled by regular and nutritious meals.

The podcaster’s confession comes just a few months after his split from ex-girlfriend Genevieve.

Matt revealed the sad news during an emotional episode of his podcast Where’s Your Head At? in May when he told co-host Anna McEvoy that Gen had dumped him.

He admitted that he had “crossed boundaries” and had “no respect” for his partner, whose name he had tattooed on his buttocks, and she eventually broke up with him.

“It certainly hurt. I still wish her well and still have very strong feelings for her but it just didn’t work out,” Matt told Daily Mail Australia on Thursday.

Matt said he still talks to Gen “from time to time” and wants to “remain good friends with her,” but is willing to give her space “so she can heal.”