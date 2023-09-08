Fri. Sep 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India curbs: FAO

    By

    Sep 8, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Global rice prices reached a 15-year high in August after top exporter India banned some overseas sales of the grain, the Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday.

    While global food prices eased in August, those of rice rose 9.8 percent compared to the previous month, quot;reflecting trade disruptions in the aftermath of a ban on Indica white rice exports by Indiaquot;, the FAO said in a monthly report.

    quot;Uncertainty about the ban#39;s duration and concerns over export restrictions caused supply-chain actors to hold on to stocks, re-negotiate contracts or stop making price offers, thereby limiting most trade to small volumes and previously concluded sales,quot; it said.–agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Tyson Fury reveals he has received a shock offer from the UFC to fight Jon Jones and insists his team are ‘looking to move forward’ with the bout… as he prepares for crossover showdown with Francis Ngannou

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Study finds: Those who subscribe to ‘manifesting’ trend at higher risk of bankruptcy

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Where to watch USA vs. Germany live stream basketball for free in FIBA World Cup

    Sep 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Tyson Fury reveals he has received a shock offer from the UFC to fight Jon Jones and insists his team are ‘looking to move forward’ with the bout… as he prepares for crossover showdown with Francis Ngannou

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Study finds: Those who subscribe to ‘manifesting’ trend at higher risk of bankruptcy

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Where to watch USA vs. Germany live stream basketball for free in FIBA World Cup

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    A writer says he was laid off after a media company began using AI to translate articles: ‘An AI took my job, literally’

    Sep 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy