Fri. Sep 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    3 minor natural earthquakes strike near N. Korea’s nuclear test site

    By

    Sep 8, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Three minor earthquakes struck North Korea#39;s northeastern county of Kilju, home to the country#39;s nuclear testing site, but all of them were natural tremors, South Korea#39;s state weather agency said Friday.

    The first quake occurred about 38 kilometers north of Kilju at 3:29 a.m., while the second and third ones struck nearby areas at 4:01 a.m. and 5:12 a.m., respectively, with their magnitudes ranging between 2.1 and 2.3, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

    The KMA said all of them were natural quakes.

    Kilju, home to the Punggye-ri nuclear test site where the North conducted all six of its nuclear tests, is prone to earthquakes.

    Including Friday#39;s, a total of 19 earthquakes with a magnitude of at least 2.0 happened in the region this year, accounting for more than a quarter of 71 quakes with a 2.0 magnitude or stronger that happened on and around the Korean Peninsula.

    As a granite zone, Kilju#39;s ground had originally been stable, but the repeated nuclear tests could have made it unstable, experts say.–Yonhap

