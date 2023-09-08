Charles Makes Surprise Appearance to Mark Anniversary of Queen’s Death

Paul Campbell/PA Images/ Getty Images

King Charles made a surprise public appearance Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of the late Queen Elizabeth, in a dramatic break with the precedent established by his mother, who always spent her Accession Day out of the public eye.

Sources at Buckingham Palace said early on Friday morning that the king had decided to attend a church service at Crathie Kirk at around 10 A.M. local time Friday, despite earlier briefings that the king would spend the day in quiet and private reflection, which strongly suggested he would not be seen in public.

