Where to watch USA vs. Germany live stream basketball for free in FIBA World Cup

Don’t miss tip-off for this USA vs. New Zealand FIBA World Cup game.

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The FIBA World Cup is quickly coming to a head. Team USA has predictably made it to the semifinal round of the international basketball tournament, with Germany hoping to play spoiler and knock off the clear favorites to win it all. The game will be broadcast live for those eager to tune in, with several options to catch the tip-off. Stick with us; we’ll show you where to watch a free USA vs. Germany live stream.

The winner will play Canada or Serbia in the final, currently scheduled for September 10. Look below, and you’ll find several links to access live streams, one of which is free. This option will work for the final too.

You must use a VPN (virtual private network) to access free live streams in other countries if yours isn’t showing the game or you don’t want to add another streaming service to your bills. These handy apps let your devices mimic various international locations of your choosing so you can watch the FIBA World Cup online for free. We’ll show you how further down this page if you don’t have one already, along with extra details about various streaming options around the globe.

USA vs. Germany FIBA World Cup live stream quick links:

Access FREE live streams internationally via ExpressVPN (try it risk-free for 30 days)USA: ESPN2 via Sling Orange ($40 $20 first month) / ESPN Plus ($10 monthly)New Zealand: TVNZ Duke (free)UK: NBA.com w/ FIBA World Cup Pass (£21.99)Australia: ESPN via Kayo (AUD$25 monthly)When: September 8, 8:40 a.m. ET / 1:40 p.m. BST / 2:40 p.m. CEST / 10 p.m. AEST / September 9, 12:40 a.m. NZST

Where to watch USA vs. Germany FIBA World Cup basketball live streams free from anywhere

You can catch USA vs. Germany in the FIBA World Cup for free using TVNZ, a streaming service in New Zealand showing much of this year’s action even after New Zealand were knocked out. Specifically, you’ll want to tune into the TVZN Duke channel promptly at 8:40 a.m. ET / 1:40 p.m. BST on September 8.

You can access the service using a VPN if you don’t live in New Zealand. This lets you bypass a website’s geographical restrictions by making your device appear to connect from within nearly any region worldwide. Once turned on and connected, visit the website like normal, and you should have no problem accessing the live stream.

If you need a VPN service, we recommend ExpressVPN. We found it to be the best VPN (you can read more in our ExpressVPN review) and have been using it for years for streaming and beefing up our online security.

Right now, you can pick up Express VPN and save 49% on the usual price, plus get three months for free. It’s the best investment in your sports-watching future if you know you’ll want to watch more international sports streams. If you’re unsatisfied, there’s a hassle-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch the FIBA World Cup with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.Turn it on and set it to New Zealand.Go to TVNZ to watch for free.Sign in and watch the game.When: September 8, 8:40 a.m. ET / 1:40 p.m. BST / 2:40 p.m. CEST / 10 p.m. AEST / September 9, 12:40 a.m. NZST

How to watch USA vs. Germany in the United States

ESPN is streaming all FIBA World Cup games in the US across its various platforms. Six games are expected to air exclusively on ESPN2, namely those featuring Team USA. That’s where you’ll be able to find USA vs. Germany. Other games will air on ESPN Plus.

If you’re a cord-cutter and want to access ESPN2 temporarily, you could opt for a service such as Sling Orange or Fubo TV. Sling is usually $40 a month, but your first month is currently cut to $20, and you can cancel anytime. Fubo TV is much more expensive at $75 a month, but you can get a 7-day free trial before moving on to a rolling one-month deal.

Or, if you have a VPN, you can watch the game for free using the broadcasts described above.

FIBA World Cup schedule

Below is a full schedule of FIBA World Cup games that will run through the September 10 final. All times below are in US Eastern. Take a look at our full guide on how to watch free FIBA World Cup live streams for information on other competing nations.

Semifinals

Serbia vs. Canada, Friday, 4:45 a.m. ET (free on TVNZ)USA vs. Germany, Friday, 8:40 a.m. ET (free on TVNZ)

Third-place playoff

TBC vs. TBC, Sunday, 4:45 a.m. ET

Finals

TBC vs. TBC, Sunday, 8:40 a.m. ET (free on TVNZ)

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

Read the original article on Business Insider