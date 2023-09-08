Tyson Fury reveals he has received a shock offer from the UFC to fight Jon Jones and insists his team are ‘looking to move forward’ with the bout… as he prepares for crossover showdown with Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury confirmed he received an offer from the UFC to face Jon Jones

Tyson Fury has revealed he received a huge offer from the UFC to fight heavyweight champion Jon Jones – and insists he is still looking to secure that lucrative showdown in the future.

The Gypsy King is already gearing up for another crossover with an MMA fighter after facing former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on Thursday ahead of their epic fight in Saudi Arabia on October 28.

Fury faced criticism after failing to stage an undisputed heavyweight clash with Oleksandr Usyk this year and instead turned to an MMA fighter, but he still has his sights set on even more crossover fights beyond Ngannou .

Jones – who has won 27 fights and lost just one – is considered the best in his division in the UFC and he will face Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on November 11 in another stern test after defeating Ciryl Gane earlier this year.

Speaking after the press conference for his Ngannou fight, Fury confirmed rumors that he could face Jones and that he had received an offer from the UFC, teasing that the two men could still agree on a huge clash in the future.

“It’s 100 percent true (that I received an offer to fight Jones),” he said, as reported by the sun.

“I got an offer from the UFC, from (WME) IMG, to fight Jon Jones. Frank Warren knows it, my team knows it.

“This is still a work in progress and we are certainly looking to move forward in this area. Jon and I even talked about it. This is definitely a real thing.

Fury admitted at the event that the world would “laugh” at him if he found himself on the losing side against Ngannou, saying he would “deserve” to be mocked if he couldn’t defeat a fighter from MMA participating in his first boxing fight.

“I have to be on my A-game,” he said. “There’s a lot more at stake now than in a boxing match. There are more issues than ever on this subject.

“If I lose to an MMA guy, I’ll never be able to show myself in public again. This will make me look ridiculous – people will blame it on me forever.

“Whether the media wants to take this as a joke, make no mistake, Tyson Fury will leave no stone unturned and I will be the fittest and strongest I have ever been to defeat this man.

“If I’m not and I’m knocked out, then I want you all to laugh at me. This is what I want, because I deserve it.

Fury also cast doubt on the possibility of facing Usyk in the near future, calling his Ukrainian rival a “bottler” and choosing to focus on his “other upcoming projects”.

“Once a bottler, always a bottler,” Fury said of the rival Ukrainian champion. “And that goes for Dubois too.

“I would knock out Usyk easily. He bottled it when Dubois hit him with a low blow. He rolled around on the canvas squealing like an idiot.

“I took it in the balls worse than him and I carried on like a fighter should.

“Then Dubois bottled it when he was shot. Both are quitters. Proven.

“Usyk surprised me because I thought he was a warrior. Now we know that’s not the case. I wouldn’t stop him with a body shot. I would knock him out with a punch to the chin.

“He would never get back up like I always do if I get put down. If the fight ever takes place, he will have to come to me like the little man he is.

“After what we’ve seen now, he can’t expect a big chunk of the money. An asshole can’t come to a rich man’s table and expect the same deal.

“I will take the fight (probably to the Saudi Kingdom again) if he is willing to take it on the right terms.”

“But does he really want it? Or will he just find someone to take peanuts again like he did against Dubois?

‘We will see. If he doesn’t like the Gypsy King, I have other big projects coming up.