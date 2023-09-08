Fri. Sep 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Clashes resume in Ain Al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, General Security officer injured

    By

    Sep 8, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Clashes have resumed at Ain Al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp between Fatah Movement and Al-Jamaa Islamiyya, which led to blocking more roads, especially near Imam Ali Mosque in Ain al-Hilweh and along the eastern highway near Hariri Mosque in Sidon.

    The stray bullets that struck some neighborhoods in the city of Sidon during the second round of clashes resulted in the injury of a General Security officer after receiving a bullet in the head. The injured officernbsp;was swiftly transferred to Hammoud Hospital in Sidon, where he underwent head surgery.

    nbsp;

    =====================R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Prince Harry affectionately told WellChild award winner her blue ‘princess dress’ was ‘great’, seven-year-old reveals

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Girl’s father threatens to kill headteacher for enforcing abaya dress ban at French school – after his daughter twice ignored the rule

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    A shortage of land mines forced Russian troops to put down irregular minefields, creating new problems for Ukraine: report

    Sep 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Prince Harry affectionately told WellChild award winner her blue ‘princess dress’ was ‘great’, seven-year-old reveals

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Girl’s father threatens to kill headteacher for enforcing abaya dress ban at French school – after his daughter twice ignored the rule

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    A shortage of land mines forced Russian troops to put down irregular minefields, creating new problems for Ukraine: report

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Apple’s $200 billion valuation wipeout may foreshadow a post-US tech future

    Sep 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy