Clashes resume in Ain Al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, General Security officer injured

NNA ndash; Clashes have resumed at Ain Al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp between Fatah Movement and Al-Jamaa Islamiyya, which led to blocking more roads, especially near Imam Ali Mosque in Ain al-Hilweh and along the eastern highway near Hariri Mosque in Sidon.

The stray bullets that struck some neighborhoods in the city of Sidon during the second round of clashes resulted in the injury of a General Security officer after receiving a bullet in the head. The injured officernbsp;was swiftly transferred to Hammoud Hospital in Sidon, where he underwent head surgery.

R.H.