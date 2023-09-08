Girl’s father threatens to kill headteacher for enforcing abaya dress ban at French school – after his daughter twice ignored the rule

The ban on wearing the abaya came into effect on Wednesday

A man whose daughter was sent home twice allegedly threatened to kill the principal for imposing a ban on wearing an abaya at a French school.

The high school student’s father is suspected of making death threats over the phone.

According C NewsThe daughter attends the Ambroise-Brugière high school in Clermont-Ferrand, which has almost 1,300 students.

She was denied access to the school gates twice after she refused to follow the government’s new dress code policy.

On the first occasion, the student wore the abaya, a long, loose robe, to school, but was sent back home.

France has a strict ban on placing religious posters in public schools and government buildings, because they violate laws on secularism (file image)

But on Thursday, when she returned to school dressed in an abaya, she was banned from entering the school.

The school’s action angered his father, who ended up calling the principal for an explanation and allegedly making death threats.

Without wasting time, the school quickly alerted the National Education hierarchy and a complaint was filed.

Since the incident, the man has been transferred to Clermont-Ferrand police station and is in police custody while investigations continue.

Gabriel Attal, Minister of National Education and Youth of France, has also shown his support for the director for following government protocol.

France’s Minister of Education made headlines around the world when he announced that the abaya would be banned in public schools.

In France, the new dress code ban came into effect this week, on Wednesday, September 4.

Announcing the new measure, Mr Attal said: ‘When you walk into a classroom, you should not be able to identify the religion of the pupils just by looking at them. I have decided that the abaya can no longer be worn in schools.’

The country also has a strict ban on placing religious posters in public schools and government buildings because they violate laws on secularism.

However, the government’s actions have sparked debate among religious leaders across the country.

Abdallah Zekri, vice president of the French Council for Muslim Worship, said the abaya “has never been a religious symbol anyway.”

Instead, she said the ban was another example of politicians using clothing that favors women and girls to attack some five million Muslims living in France.