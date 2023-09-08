Prince Harry affectionately told WellChild award winner her blue ‘princess dress’ was ‘great’, seven-year-old reveals

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Prince Harry affectionately told one of the WellChild award winners that her dress was “gorgeous”, she revealed during an appearance on This Morning today.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, arrived in Britain yesterday to attend the WellChild Awards at the Hurlingham Club in London – an event he said he “looks forward to every year”.

The awards ceremony took place on the eve of the first anniversary of the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The UK’s longest-serving monarch died at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8 last year, aged 96, after a 70-year reign.

During the engagement, the royal met award winner Poppy Higham, 7, from Runcorn, who arrived at the event in a blue ball gown and tiara.

Appearing on This Morning today alongside her mum Stacey, Poppy revealed how she sat down with Prince Harry for dinner at the awards, saying: ‘He said my dress looked stunning. “

Stacey explained that Poppy cares for her sister Paige, 17, on the show, saying: “I named Poppy last year because life at home is very difficult.

“We have celebrated two anniversaries at the hospital in the last two years in a row. although it’s sad she didn’t come home, we made the best of it.

In the meantime Poppy said she “loves” her sister Paige, who suffers from West syndrome.

This means she has seizures every day, requires 24-hour care and oxygen at home 24/7.

I met Prince Harry last night, Poppy danced to Ed Sheeran’s music in front of Harry, to which he heartily applauded.

The Duke then played with a giraffe ball and showed Poppy its rotating head, prompting the youngster to pick it up and play with it.

Poppy, who looks after her sister Paige, 17, said she loved talking to Harry about “my dancing, Disney and awards”.

His father, Daniel, said: “We are very proud of it (the award) – it’s incredible.

“She makes our lives a lot easier sometimes when things aren’t going well, she gets through it. I think she takes it calmly.

The Duke of Sussex was in London to celebrate the achievements and resilience of seriously ill children and their families supported by WellChild, an organization of which he has been a patron for 15 years.

Harry is currently visiting Britain without his wife Meghan and their children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, staying at home in Montecito, California.

Poppy said she ‘loves’ her sister Paige on the show as she appeared alongside her mum this morning

The seven-year-old danced for the Duke of Sussex after meeting him backstage at the awards show.

The royal, making his first appearance in the UK since June, cut a relaxed figure as he sat with seriously ill children and their families at a reception ahead of the ceremony.

He talked with them about their interests and hobbies and had several interactions with the accompanying balloons, which were shaped like different animals.

The Duke sat with each young winner in turn before chatting with the adult winners at the reception, which lasted just under an hour.

He fist bumped two of the boys receiving the Inspirational Young Person awards: George Hall, 11, from Skipton, North Yorkshire, and Blake McCaughey, 15, from Tandragee, County Armagh.

Blake and his family presented Harry with a green Belfast Giants ice hockey jersey, personalized with the Duke’s name on the back.

The couple then talked about Blake’s tiger balloon and Harry asked her “Would you like to take that home with you?” to which the teen shook his head.

He previously showed the same feature to Hayley Cassin, from Rotherham, winner of the Inspiring Young People aged 12-14 category.

Noting that each winner’s balloon depicted a different animal, Harry asked: “Is the theme Madagascar?”

Many famous faces, including former Olympic swimmer Mark Foster and TV presenter Charlotte Hawkins, were also at last night’s event.

Harry regularly attends WellChild’s annual awards ceremony, but the Duchess of Sussex, a guest at past events, did not join him this evening.

Last year’s awards took place on the day the Queen died, forcing Harry and Meghan to pull out of the event as the Duke flew to Scotland to join other senior royals .

Harry said in his memoir published in January that his father told him Meghan was not invited to accompany him to the Scottish family estate. William’s wife Kate also didn’t go to Balmoral.