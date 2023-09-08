Fri. Sep 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Jumblatt receives Patriarch Rahi and Sheikh Druze Akl at Mukhtara palace

    By

    Sep 8, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Former Head of Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, on Friday welcomed at the Mukhtara Palace, Maronite Patriarch, Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, and Sheikh Akl of the Unitarian Druze Community, Dr. Sami Abi Al-Muna, as part of their tour in Mount Lebanon.nbsp;

    Greeting them at the Mukhtara palace, Jumblatt said: quot;Reconciliation in the mountain was consecrated despite some discordant voices that work to exhume graves. In our literature, the martyrs are all martyrs of the homeland without discrimination.quot;

    Addressing Patriarch Rahi, Jumblatt said: ldquo;We highly appreciate all the local and Arab efforts you are making to resolve the presidential dilemma, and we highly applaud your support for the call for dialogue.rdquo;

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Breaking:: Canada’s Job Market Gains 40,000 Positions in August, Yet Faces 100,000 Additional Workforce Entrants

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Godzilla TV series ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ releases first trailer

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    3 things I wish I knew before signing up for student loans

    Sep 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Breaking:: Canada’s Job Market Gains 40,000 Positions in August, Yet Faces 100,000 Additional Workforce Entrants

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Godzilla TV series ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ releases first trailer

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    3 things I wish I knew before signing up for student loans

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Snack company behind ‘One Chip Challenge’ pulls its extra-hot tortilla chip from stores following the death of a 14-year-old

    Sep 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy