Jumblatt receives Patriarch Rahi and Sheikh Druze Akl at Mukhtara palace

NNA – Former Head of Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, on Friday welcomed at the Mukhtara Palace, Maronite Patriarch, Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, and Sheikh Akl of the Unitarian Druze Community, Dr. Sami Abi Al-Muna, as part of their tour in Mount Lebanon.nbsp;

Greeting them at the Mukhtara palace, Jumblatt said: quot;Reconciliation in the mountain was consecrated despite some discordant voices that work to exhume graves. In our literature, the martyrs are all martyrs of the homeland without discrimination.quot;

Addressing Patriarch Rahi, Jumblatt said: ldquo;We highly appreciate all the local and Arab efforts you are making to resolve the presidential dilemma, and we highly applaud your support for the call for dialogue.rdquo;

