Sunday, September 10, 2023

Race titled "My Right to Run" by the "Beirut Marathon" Association in Deir Al-Ahmar.

The Sports Office of the "Lebanese Forces" party organizes President Bashir Gemayel's sports festival in mini-football, basketball, and table tennis games, at President Michel Sleiman's compound in Amchit Club, under the auspices of party leader, Samir Geagea. Prizes will be distributed at 6:00 pm.

10:00 am    The sixth annual exhibition of local products by the Social Solidarity Association in Mazraat Al Chouf, in Al Mazraa. The exhibition lasts until 6:00 pm.

12:00 pm     Lunch in honor of Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, at the invitation of Mustafa Nasser, at Al-Khawam Hotel – Baalbek.

A fully-equipped ambulance will be granted to Dar Al-Fatwa.

