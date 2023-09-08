Fri. Sep 8th, 2023

    Sunday, September 10, 2023

    Sep 8, 2023

    *Race titled quot;My Right to Runquot; by the quot;Beirut Marathonquot; Association in Deir Al-Ahmar.

    *The Sports Office of the quot;Lebanese Forcesquot; party organizes President Bashir Gemayel#39;s sports festival in mini-football, basketball, and table tennis games, at President Michel Sleiman#39;s compound in Amchit Club, under the auspices of party leader, Samir Geagea. Prizes will be distributed at 6:00 pm.

    10:00 amnbsp; nbsp; The sixth annual exhibition of local products by the Social Solidarity Association in Mazraat Al Chouf, in Al Mazraa. The exhibition lasts until 6:00 pm.nbsp;

    12:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Lunch in honor of Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, at the invitation of Mustafa Nasser, at Al-Khawam Hotel – Baalbek.

    A fully-equipped ambulance will be granted to Dar Al-Fatwa.

