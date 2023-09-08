Saturday, September 9, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

Time                Topic

9:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Caretaker Minister of Public Health Dr. Firas Al-Abiad visits a number of government hospitals and primary health care centers in the North and Akkar governorates. The visit lasts till 3:00 pm.nbsp;

10:30 amnbsp; nbsp; The Women#39;s Pastoral Office at the Patriarchal Department of Bkerki launches the founding document for the synodal track, quot;Women#39;s Call and Mission in God#39;s Management and the Life of the Church and Societyquot;, headed by Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, at the Patriarchal Monument in Bkerke.

4:30 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Rashmaya Festivals Committee (Aley district) honors literary and intellectual personalities under the auspices and presence of Minister of Culture Mohammad Wissam al-Murtada, at the Monastery of Saint John the Baptist in Rashmaya.

Classical music concert in the town of Ainab – Aley district, organized by Laila Bsat and Rula Kronfol in cooperation with the municipality of Ainab, in which a group of young musical talents, graduates of the National Higher Institute of Music, will play. The event takes places in the evening.nbsp;

