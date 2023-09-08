UN Special Coordinator Meets Caretaker Foreign Minister

NNA -nbsp;Today, UN Special Coordinator Joanna Wronecka met with caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib. The Special Coordinator underlined that the adoption of Security Council Resolution 2695 on the renewal of UNIFILrsquo;s mandate should be an opportunity for all sides to recommit to stability in southern Lebanon and along the Blue Line

She mentioned in particular the importance of working towards the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006). ldquo;It is important to move towards a permanent ceasefire and long-term solution to the conflict in line with Resolution 1701. To this end, UNSCOL works in support of the Lebanese authorities and extends the good offices of the UN Secretary-General for peace and security in the region,rdquo; she said.

The Special Coordinator reiterated the need to elect a new president and ways to overcome the current political impasse. In her upcoming round of meetings, the Special Coordinator will be encouraging stakeholders to adopt a constructive solution-oriented approach.nbsp;

The Special Coordinator reconfirmed the UNrsquo;s commitment to support Lebanon and the Lebanese people.

