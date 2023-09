NNA – ldquo;Lebanese Forcesquot; party leader, Samir Geagea, on Friday met at the party#39;s headquarters in Maarab with Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Dr. Yasser Alawi, in the presence of the Partyrsquo;s Foreign Relations head, former minister Richard Kouyoumjian.

Discussions reportedly touched on the countryrsquo;s latest political developments, especially the presidential entitlement.

