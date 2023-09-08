Spanish prosecutors file sexual assault and coercion lawsuit against shamed FA president Luis Rubiales for Jenni Hermoso kiss after World Cup win

<!–

Spanish prosecutors have filed charges against Luis Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final, the Spanish prosecutor’s office announced on Friday.

Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on August 20 in Sydney, Australia .

Prosecutors filed the complaint in Spain’s national court in Madrid two days after Hermoso formally accused Rubiales of sexual assault.

Under a sexual consent law passed last year, Rubiales faces a fine or a prison term of one to four years if convicted of sexual assault.

Prosecutors added Friday that Rubiales may have committed an act of coercion when, according to Hermoso, he pressured her to come to his defense immediately after the scandal over his behavior broke.

Rubiales insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied this in statements released by her and her players union.

Prosecutors asked the judge that Rubiales appear in court to give preliminary testimony.

If the National Court judge agrees to hear the case, it would lead to a formal judicial investigation that would end with a recommendation to dismiss the case or go to trial.

