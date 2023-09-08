Tennis On-Court – PS VR2’s first tennis game out October 20

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

For all you sports and VR enthusiasts, here’s why you’ll enjoy playing Court Tennis, available October 20 on PS VR2, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player.

2v2 is even better

Playing 1v1 is pretty fun, but the action is multiplied tenfold when you share the big moments of a 4-player game.

Grab your racket, call your friends or other players from around the world to join you in a doubles match. It is the perfect time to make your best volleys, shots and passes.

Spectator mode

Maybe you are playing an important match and want your friends to watch it, or you would like to analyze the game of one of your upcoming opponents.

Spectator mode is for you. At any time, you can view the list of live matches and join them with a simple click. You are teleported to the stadium like a real spectator in the real world.

Dynamic assists

From the beginning of development, we thought about how virtual reality could help players progress in a different way than academic learning. We set up various assists that the player can activate or deactivate depending on their mood or level.

Knowing your height, thanks to the headset tracking, we can, for example, calculate the ideal height to perform a service…

…or when to activate your punch during a point. This way you can learn the proper rhythm to perform successful strokes at all times.

Pace is important, but so is position on the court. We help you position yourself on the court in relation to the trajectory of the ball.

Because tennis can be a frustrating sport when two people with very different skill levels play together, we have introduced a ball trajectory correction feature that, when activated, will correct the trajectories of the ball to bring it to the basketball court. This way, both players can enjoy the game and bridge the gap between them.

Physical

A sports game is too limited without physics as close to reality as possible. That’s why our physics simulation is a key part of the game. We developed this part of the game with the best tennis players to achieve a natural feel. The team knows that it is essential for an enthusiast to be able to play with different spins such as slice, dropshot, lift, etc.

But we don’t want to be an exclusive game. All tennis fans should be able to enjoy the game, whatever their skill level. For this purpose, a second arcade game mode is available, in which trajectories and effects are close to reality, but corrected to remain on the court. Players can focus on the fun of the game and forget about the demands of the moves.

We are working hard to provide a fun and enjoyable on-court tennis experience for everyone. Feel free to add the game to your wishlist If you want to have fun alone or with friends when Tennis On-Court arrives on PS VR2 on October 20.