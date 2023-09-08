Berri broaches general situation with MP Abdel Massih, receives Brigadier General Shehadeh, Greek Orthodox Patriarchate delegation

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday met at the Second Presidency in Ein El-Tineh, with MP Adib Abdel Massih, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation, political developments and legislative affairs.nbsp;

Speaker Berri also received Lebanes governmentrsquo;s coordinator with UNIFIL, Brigadier General Mounir Shehadeh.nbsp;

Berri later received a delegation representing nbsp;Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, John X Yazigi.nbsp;

The delegation handed Speaker Berri the invitation of the Saint John of Damascus Institute at the Balamand regarding the international scientific conference organized by the University of Balamand under the patronage and presence of the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, John X, under the headline: ldquo;The Antiochian Orthodox Church from the Fifteenth Century to the Eighteenth Century: Towards an Accurate Understanding of History.rdquo;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y