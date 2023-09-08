Ukraine condemns ‘fake elections’ in Russian-occupied areas

NNA – The Ukrainian foreign ministry on Friday criticised a vote organised by Moscow in four regions it claims to have annexed — Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — as well as Crimea.

quot;By organising fake elections in the Ukrainian regions and Crimea, the Kremlin continues to delegitimise the Russian legal system,quot; the foreign ministry said, calling on partners to quot;condemn the worthless and arbitrary actions of Russia and not to recognise the legitimacy of nbsp;any #39;administration#39;.quot; mdash; AFP

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y