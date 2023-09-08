Prince Harry Blows Up Royal Choreography With Shock Visit to Queen Elizabeth’s Grave

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince Harry dramatically upped the ante in his war with the royal family Friday as he upstaged his estranged brother Prince William by making a shock visit to the late Queen Elizabeth’s grave on the one-year anniversary of her death.

He was snapped by a member of the public emerging from St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where the queen is buried, just minutes before William and Kate were due to attend a service in her memory.

