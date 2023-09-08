Fri. Sep 8th, 2023

    News

    Prince Harry Blows Up Royal Choreography With Shock Visit to Queen Elizabeth’s Grave

    By

    Sep 8, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    Prince Harry Blows Up Royal Choreography With Shock Visit to Queen Elizabeth’s Grave

    Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

    Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

    Prince Harry dramatically upped the ante in his war with the royal family Friday as he upstaged his estranged brother Prince William by making a shock visit to the late Queen Elizabeth’s grave on the one-year anniversary of her death.

    He was snapped by a member of the public emerging from St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where the queen is buried, just minutes before William and Kate were due to attend a service in her memory.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Breaking:: Canada’s Job Market Gains 40,000 Positions in August, Yet Faces 100,000 Additional Workforce Entrants

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Godzilla TV series ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ releases first trailer

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    3 things I wish I knew before signing up for student loans

    Sep 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Breaking:: Canada’s Job Market Gains 40,000 Positions in August, Yet Faces 100,000 Additional Workforce Entrants

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Godzilla TV series ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ releases first trailer

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    3 things I wish I knew before signing up for student loans

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Snack company behind ‘One Chip Challenge’ pulls its extra-hot tortilla chip from stores following the death of a 14-year-old

    Sep 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy