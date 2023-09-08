Godzilla TV series ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ releases first trailer

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Apple TV+ has released the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Godzilla TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The project stars father-son duo Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell (who play the same character at different ages), along with Anna Sawai, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. The trailer also shows John Goodman making a cameo appearance reprising his role Kong: Skull Island.

The official description: “After the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that razed San Francisco to the ground, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters follows two siblings who follow in their father’s footsteps to discover their family’s connection to the secret organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them to the world of monsters and eventually down the rabbit hole to Army Officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt and Wyatt Russell), set in the 1950s and half a century later, where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals hidden secrets and the ways epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.”

The project is from Legendary Television and is co-developed and executive produced by Chris Black (Disconnection) and Matt Group (hawk eye). Matt Shakman (Game of Thrones) directs the first two episodes.

Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise began in 2014 Godzillacontinued with that of 2017 Kong: Skull Island2019 Godzilla: King of the Monsters and 2021 Godzilla vs Kong. After this Apple TV+ series, there is the next movie in the franchise Godzilla x Kong: The New Empirewhich will be released on April 12 next year. Godzilla rights holder Toho also has its own new one Godzilla movie – Godzilla Minus oneset in post-war Japan, is coming to North American theaters this December.

The ten-episode series premieres worldwide on Friday, November 17, with two episodes, followed by one episode each Friday through January 12.