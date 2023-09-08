Breaking:: Canada’s Job Market Gains 40,000 Positions in August, Yet Faces 100,000 Additional Workforce Entrants

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Canada’s economy added 40,000 jobs last month, about double what was expected, but also only half of what would be needed to keep up with population growth.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that while the economy added jobs, the country also added about 103,000 new people. So despite the mini-increase, the employment rate (the percentage of adults who are actively in the labor force) actually decreased by 0.1 percentage point, to 61.9 percent.

Economists expected the economy to create only about 20,000 jobs, and some even predicted a decline, which would have been the second consecutive contraction in the labor market.

Professional, scientific and technical services added 52,000 jobs and the construction sector added 34,000.

On the other hand, the education sector lost 44,000 jobs, while the manufacturing sector lost 30,000.

