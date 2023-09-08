Musk says blocked Ukraine attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet

NNA – Tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that he prevented a Ukrainian attack on a Russian Navy base last year by declining Kyiv#39;s request to activate internet access in the Black Sea near Moscow-annexed Crimea.

Satellite internet service Starlink, operated by Musk-owned company SpaceX, has been deployed in Ukraine since shortly after it was invaded by Russia in February 2022.

quot;There was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol. The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor,quot; Musk posted Thursday on X, formerly named Twitter. mdash; AFPnbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y