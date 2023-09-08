Fri. Sep 8th, 2023

    Dominatrix’s ‘Slave’ Sentenced for ‘Ferocious’ Murder of Her Boyfriend

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photo by 7News Australia/YouTube

    A dominatrix’s “slave” was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Friday for murdering the boyfriend of his “master” in an attack that was intended just to scare the victim, but instead turned into a lethal frenzy.

    Stuart Lindsay Heron, 50, set upon 39-year-old Nick Cameron in the parking lot of an apartment building in Melbourne, Australia, in 2021. The Supreme Court of Victoria heard that Heron lurked in the shadows armed with a knife and a hammer waiting for Cameron to appear as he went out to walk his dog, Misty.

    The court was told that Heron and his dominatrix, Heide Bos, had come up with a plan to scare Cameron into leaving town. Instead, when the attack began, Heron “snapped and went way beyond the plan and attacked him with a knife and hammer ferociously and brutally,” Judge Michael Croucher said, according to the Herald Sun.

