His dad is a Grammy-winning singer, mom was a beauty queen and his ex-stepmom is a HUGE STAR worked with George Clooney and is now wed to an Oscar winner. Who is he?

His father is one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time, specializing in salsa music.

They perform all over the world as they are considered one of the best live bands in the world and have sold over 12 million records.

Her mother was a beauty queen who won Miss Universe 1993.

One of his former mothers-in-law was a major movie star, singer and dancer who broke barriers throughout her career. The beauty is a household name with a clever nickname.

She is now married to an Oscar-winning actor and director. He was married to a famous actress who starred in the film Pearl Harbor.

Who is he?

This is Cristian Muñiz.

Her parents are Marc Anthony, 54, and Dayanara Torres, 48.

His father is a singer, songwriter and actor whose birth name was Marco Antonio Muñiz.

He is the best-selling tropical salsa artist of all time. A four-time Grammy Award winner and eight-time Latin Grammy Award winner, he has sold more than 12 million albums worldwide.

He was married to Torres from 2000 to 2004.

Dayanara Torres Delgado is a Puerto Rican actress, singer, model, writer and beauty queen who won Miss Universe 1993.

Torres was discovered at age 17 while walking in the Plaza de Toa Alta in her hometown and was invited to represent Toa Alta in the annual Miss Puerto Rico pageant.

In addition to Cristian, she has a son Ryan Adrian Muñiz.

Marc was married to Jennifer Lopez from 2004 to 2004. They have teenage twins Max and Emme.

She is now married to Ben Affleck, who has three children with Alias ​​star Jennifer Garner: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Cristian was seen with his father Marc on Thursday while he was officially received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Vivir Mi Vida singer was joined at the ceremony by his wife Nadia Ferreira, 24, and his best friend, international football star David Beckham, 48.

Choosing to wear a simple gray suit jacket with black pants, the New York-born crooner was supported by many family members and friends at the momentous event.

Keeping his look sleek but casual, Lopez’s ex-husband wore a pair of white sunglasses and black boots to complete his award-winning ensemble.

Other family members at the event included, among other guests, two of the Man on Fire star’s sons and Cruz Beckham, David Beckham’s son.

The two global icons have actually had a long-lasting relationship over the years – one that started because the world’s most famous footballer was simply a fan of the velvet-voiced singer himself.

However, Victoria Beckham’s husband managed to go after his musical best friend, surprising him at the ceremony with a speech in his honor.

The Grammy Award-winning musical artist joked in entertainment tonight that he was going to “kick his ass now, because he hid it from me”.

He added that David really tricked him into thinking he wouldn’t be there, explaining that he wrote me a message about 15 minutes ago saying, “Hey, congratulations.” Sorry, I can’t be here…I’m going to kick his ass.’

Speaking about how the two men met, the Deadpool 2 star shared how: “We met over 20 years ago. I was a fan of his, but now I have him as a brother, as a friend, godfather of my son and just friend of the family.

Marc is the godfather of Cruz Beckham, 18 years old.

During the blonde heartthrob’s heartwarming speech to his best friend, David joked, “I learned salsa for one man only, but please don’t tell my wife.”

Acknowledging his impact in the world of Latin music, the H&M model added, “He has done so much to promote Latin music and inspire the next generation of young people.”

Concluding on how he believed his friend of twenty years, David noted, “I’m just getting started,” “I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this recognition.”

Friends forever: David actually surprised his longtime friend with a speech

A star is born: Marc’s best friend was by his side when his star was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Couple goals: Singer Nada de Nada was also joined by his wife, Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira

He has good taste in women: his wife of 24 years looked stunning in emerald green

When the Tu Vida en la Mia singer took to the podium himself, he told the emotional crowd, “I’ve heard over and over again what it means to be humiliated, it’s absolutely humiliating.” .

He added: “It’s sobering because I look at my family, I look at my friends, my loved ones, my daily conversations, these are the people who shaped me.”

Marc added: “These are the people who created me.”

Staying down-to-earth about his achievement, he joked, “I always say it’s expensive to look so cheap. This basically means that a lot of work is needed to make it look easy, but it’s not.