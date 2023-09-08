Fri. Sep 8th, 2023

    PlayStation Store: August 2023’s top downloads

    PlayStation Store: August 2023's top downloads

    It’s time to see which PS5, PS4, PS VR2, PS VR, and free games topped the download charts this month. August’s PS5 list saw movement with recently released titles Madden NFL 24, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre taking the top spots. PS VR2 also saw a new rising leader among the top download rankings.

    Check out the full listings below. What titles will you be playing this month?

    PS5 games

    United States/Canada
    EU

    Madden NFL 24
    Grand Theft Auto V

    ARMED CORE VI RUBICON FIRE
    FIFA 23

    The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
    The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

    Grand Theft Auto V
    ARMED CORE VI RUBICON FIRE

    Remnant II
    Remnant II

    FIFA 23
    Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

    MLB The Show 23
    F1 23

    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
    Hogwarts Legacy

    mortal kombat 11
    Gran Turismo 7

    Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
    The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

    Hogwarts Legacy
    fallen atlas

    Gran Turismo 7
    Madden NFL 24

    Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

    At the top of life
    Among us

    Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
    no man’s sky

    STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
    Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

    FINAL FANTASY XVI
    Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

    God of war Ragnarök
    STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor

    Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
    Soccer manager 2023

    fallen atlas
    Diablo IV

    *The name of the products may vary depending on the region.
    *Updates not included

    ps4 games

    United States/Canada
    EU

    Minecraft
    Minecraft

    Madden NFL 24
    Red Dead Redemption

    Red Dead Redemption
    FIFA 23

    Red Dead Redemption 2
    Grand Theft Auto V

    EA Sports UFC 4
    Red Dead Redemption 2

    Grand Theft Auto V
    EA Sports UFC 4

    Injustice 2
    An exit

    Call of Duty: Black Ops III
    gang beasts

    gang beasts
    TEKKEN 7

    FIFA 23
    theHunter: Call of the Wild

    Braided metal: black.
    Assassin’s Creed Origins

    The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
    The forest

    mortal kombat 11
    Gran Turismo Sport

    MLB The Show 23
    Hogwarts Legacy

    An exit
    goat simulator

    theHunter: Call of the Wild
    house fin

    Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
    Survive

    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
    unravel two

    STAR WARS Battlefront II
    Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

    Hogwarts Legacy
    MONOPOLY MORE

    *The name of the products may vary depending on the region.

    PS VR2 games*

    United States/Canada
    EU

    Ultra Firewall
    Ultra Firewall

    Beat saber
    Pavlov

    Pavlov
    Beat saber

    Crossfire: Sierra Squad
    Crossfire: Sierra Squad

    Strollable minigolf
    VR Green Hell

    VR Swordsman
    Red matter 2

    VR Green Hell
    VR Swordsman

    Synapse
    Kayak VR: Mirage

    Red matter 2
    The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

    The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
    The Room VR: a dark material

    *Only purchases from PS Store. Game updates or games included with hardware not included

    PSVR games

    United States/Canada
    EU

    attack of the living dead
    attack of the living dead

    ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
    Work Simulator

    Work Simulator
    Creed: Rise to Glory

    Creed Ascend to Glory
    Beat saber

    Beat saber
    Elite VR Sniper

    SUPERHOT VR
    ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

    Elite VR Sniper
    SUPERHOT VR

    Borderlands 2 VR
    The VR Boy

    GORN
    DOOM 3: Virtual Reality Edition

    Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
    VR Swordsman

    Free to play (PS5 + PS4)

    United States/Canada
    EU

    fortnite
    fortnite

    Call of Duty: Warzone
    Call of Duty: Warzone

    fantasy tower
    Fall Guys

    apex legends
    rocket league

    Fall Guys
    fantasy tower

    rocket league
    apex legends

    supervision 2
    the sims 4

    the sims 4
    Electronic football 2023

    Recreation room
    supervision 2

    destiny 2
    Trackmania®

