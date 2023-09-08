PlayStation Store: August 2023’s top downloads

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
It’s time to see which PS5, PS4, PS VR2, PS VR, and free games topped the download charts this month. August’s PS5 list saw movement with recently released titles Madden NFL 24, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre taking the top spots. PS VR2 also saw a new rising leader among the top download rankings.
Check out the full listings below. What titles will you be playing this month?
PS5 games
United States/Canada
EU
Madden NFL 24
Grand Theft Auto V
ARMED CORE VI RUBICON FIRE
FIFA 23
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Grand Theft Auto V
ARMED CORE VI RUBICON FIRE
Remnant II
Remnant II
FIFA 23
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
MLB The Show 23
F1 23
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Hogwarts Legacy
mortal kombat 11
Gran Turismo 7
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Hogwarts Legacy
fallen atlas
Gran Turismo 7
Madden NFL 24
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
At the top of life
Among us
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
no man’s sky
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
FINAL FANTASY XVI
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
God of war Ragnarök
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
Soccer manager 2023
fallen atlas
Diablo IV
*The name of the products may vary depending on the region.
*Updates not included
ps4 games
United States/Canada
EU
Minecraft
Minecraft
Madden NFL 24
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption
FIFA 23
Red Dead Redemption 2
Grand Theft Auto V
EA Sports UFC 4
Red Dead Redemption 2
Grand Theft Auto V
EA Sports UFC 4
Injustice 2
An exit
Call of Duty: Black Ops III
gang beasts
gang beasts
TEKKEN 7
FIFA 23
theHunter: Call of the Wild
Braided metal: black.
Assassin’s Creed Origins
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
The forest
mortal kombat 11
Gran Turismo Sport
MLB The Show 23
Hogwarts Legacy
An exit
goat simulator
theHunter: Call of the Wild
house fin
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
Survive
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
unravel two
STAR WARS Battlefront II
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Hogwarts Legacy
MONOPOLY MORE
*The name of the products may vary depending on the region.
PS VR2 games*
United States/Canada
EU
Ultra Firewall
Ultra Firewall
Beat saber
Pavlov
Pavlov
Beat saber
Crossfire: Sierra Squad
Crossfire: Sierra Squad
Strollable minigolf
VR Green Hell
VR Swordsman
Red matter 2
VR Green Hell
VR Swordsman
Synapse
Kayak VR: Mirage
Red matter 2
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
The Room VR: a dark material
*Only purchases from PS Store. Game updates or games included with hardware not included
PSVR games
United States/Canada
EU
attack of the living dead
attack of the living dead
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Work Simulator
Work Simulator
Creed: Rise to Glory
Creed Ascend to Glory
Beat saber
Beat saber
Elite VR Sniper
SUPERHOT VR
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Elite VR Sniper
SUPERHOT VR
Borderlands 2 VR
The VR Boy
GORN
DOOM 3: Virtual Reality Edition
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
VR Swordsman
Free to play (PS5 + PS4)
United States/Canada
EU
fortnite
fortnite
Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone
fantasy tower
Fall Guys
apex legends
rocket league
Fall Guys
fantasy tower
rocket league
apex legends
supervision 2
the sims 4
the sims 4
Electronic football 2023
Recreation room
supervision 2
destiny 2
Trackmania®
