PlayStation Store: August 2023’s top downloads

It’s time to see which PS5, PS4, PS VR2, PS VR, and free games topped the download charts this month. August’s PS5 list saw movement with recently released titles Madden NFL 24, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre taking the top spots. PS VR2 also saw a new rising leader among the top download rankings.

Check out the full listings below. What titles will you be playing this month?

PS5 games

United States/Canada

EU

Madden NFL 24

Grand Theft Auto V

ARMED CORE VI RUBICON FIRE

FIFA 23

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Grand Theft Auto V

ARMED CORE VI RUBICON FIRE

Remnant II

Remnant II

FIFA 23

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

MLB The Show 23

F1 23

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Hogwarts Legacy

mortal kombat 11

Gran Turismo 7

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Hogwarts Legacy

fallen atlas

Gran Turismo 7

Madden NFL 24

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

At the top of life

Among us

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

no man’s sky

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

FINAL FANTASY XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

God of war Ragnarök

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT

Soccer manager 2023

fallen atlas

Diablo IV

*The name of the products may vary depending on the region.

*Updates not included

ps4 games

United States/Canada

EU

Minecraft

Minecraft

Madden NFL 24

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption

FIFA 23

Red Dead Redemption 2

Grand Theft Auto V

EA Sports UFC 4

Red Dead Redemption 2

Grand Theft Auto V

EA Sports UFC 4

Injustice 2

An exit

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

gang beasts

gang beasts

TEKKEN 7

FIFA 23

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Braided metal: black.

Assassin’s Creed Origins

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The forest

mortal kombat 11

Gran Turismo Sport

MLB The Show 23

Hogwarts Legacy

An exit

goat simulator

theHunter: Call of the Wild

house fin

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

Survive

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

unravel two

STAR WARS Battlefront II

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Hogwarts Legacy

MONOPOLY MORE

*The name of the products may vary depending on the region.

PS VR2 games*

United States/Canada

EU

Ultra Firewall

Ultra Firewall

Beat saber

Pavlov

Pavlov

Beat saber

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Strollable minigolf

VR Green Hell

VR Swordsman

Red matter 2

VR Green Hell

VR Swordsman

Synapse

Kayak VR: Mirage

Red matter 2

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

The Room VR: a dark material

*Only purchases from PS Store. Game updates or games included with hardware not included

PSVR games

United States/Canada

EU

attack of the living dead

attack of the living dead

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Work Simulator

Work Simulator

Creed: Rise to Glory

Creed Ascend to Glory

Beat saber

Beat saber

Elite VR Sniper

SUPERHOT VR

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Elite VR Sniper

SUPERHOT VR

Borderlands 2 VR

The VR Boy

GORN

DOOM 3: Virtual Reality Edition

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

VR Swordsman

Free to play (PS5 + PS4)

United States/Canada

EU

fortnite

fortnite

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone

fantasy tower

Fall Guys

apex legends

rocket league

Fall Guys

fantasy tower

rocket league

apex legends

supervision 2

the sims 4

the sims 4

Electronic football 2023

Recreation room

supervision 2

destiny 2

Trackmania®