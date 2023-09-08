(Update) Jumblatt receives Patriarch Rahi and Druze Sheikh Akl at Mukhtara palace

NNA – Former Head of Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, on Friday welcomed at the Mukhtara Palace, Maronite Patriarch, Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, and Sheikh Akl of the Unitarian Druze Community, Dr. Sami Abi Al-Muna, as part of their tour in Mount Lebanon.nbsp;

Greeting them at the Mukhtara palace, Jumblatt said: quot;Reconciliation in the mountain was consecrated despite some discordant voices that work to exhume graves. In our literature, the martyrs are all martyrs of the homeland without discrimination.quot;

Addressing Patriarch Rahi, Jumblatt said: ldquo;We highly appreciate all the local and Arab efforts you are making to resolve the presidential dilemma, and we highly applaud your support for the call for dialogue.rdquo;

Patriarch Rahi, in turn, said: ldquo;This day is historic, and we have come to commemorate once again the reconciliation you made with Patriarch Sfeir, which you wanted to include all Lebanese.rdquo;

Patriarch Rahi pointed out that quot;Lebanon cannot continue in this situation, as it has become a stranger to itself and must be treated with frank reconciliation between all its sects.quot;

The Patriarch said: ldquo;We cannot visit this historic Dar without it having a remarkable impact because we stand before a great history of patriotism, and we are happy because its protector and the protector of the history it carries is its owner, Walid Beik Jumblatt, who constitutes a subject of security for the Lebanese who arenbsp;awaitingnbsp;his stances.quot;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y