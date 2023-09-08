Fri. Sep 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    (Update) Jumblatt receives Patriarch Rahi and Druze Sheikh Akl at Mukhtara palace

    By

    Sep 8, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Former Head of Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, on Friday welcomed at the Mukhtara Palace, Maronite Patriarch, Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, and Sheikh Akl of the Unitarian Druze Community, Dr. Sami Abi Al-Muna, as part of their tour in Mount Lebanon.nbsp;

    Greeting them at the Mukhtara palace, Jumblatt said: quot;Reconciliation in the mountain was consecrated despite some discordant voices that work to exhume graves. In our literature, the martyrs are all martyrs of the homeland without discrimination.quot;

    Addressing Patriarch Rahi, Jumblatt said: ldquo;We highly appreciate all the local and Arab efforts you are making to resolve the presidential dilemma, and we highly applaud your support for the call for dialogue.rdquo;

    Patriarch Rahi, in turn, said: ldquo;This day is historic, and we have come to commemorate once again the reconciliation you made with Patriarch Sfeir, which you wanted to include all Lebanese.rdquo;

    Patriarch Rahi pointed out that quot;Lebanon cannot continue in this situation, as it has become a stranger to itself and must be treated with frank reconciliation between all its sects.quot;

    The Patriarch said: ldquo;We cannot visit this historic Dar without it having a remarkable impact because we stand before a great history of patriotism, and we are happy because its protector and the protector of the history it carries is its owner, Walid Beik Jumblatt, who constitutes a subject of security for the Lebanese who arenbsp;awaitingnbsp;his stances.quot;

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Dame Kelly Holmes hilariously reveals she was mistaken for Halle Berry by a group of students on a night out

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    US Open protests: NYPD cops used ACETONE to unglue man’s feet from the ground after Extinction Rebellion trio wreaked havoc and stopped Coco Gauff’s semifinal for almost an hour

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    BMO Savings Account Rates: Earn up to 4.85% APY

    Sep 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Dame Kelly Holmes hilariously reveals she was mistaken for Halle Berry by a group of students on a night out

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    US Open protests: NYPD cops used ACETONE to unglue man’s feet from the ground after Extinction Rebellion trio wreaked havoc and stopped Coco Gauff’s semifinal for almost an hour

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    BMO Savings Account Rates: Earn up to 4.85% APY

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Where to watch Rugby World Cup live streams free from anywhere: France vs. New Zealand tonight

    Sep 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy