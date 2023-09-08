Fri. Sep 8th, 2023

    News

    Special Trump Grand Jury in Atlanta Wanted to Indict Top Trump Advisers—and an Ex-Senator

    By

    Sep 8, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Special Trump Grand Jury in Atlanta Wanted to Indict Top Trump Advisers—and an Ex-Senator

    Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

    Before Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis brought together a grand jury to indict Donald Trump and 18 other co-conspirators, she empaneled a special grand jury that also wanted to pursue criminal charges against Republican lawyer Cleta Mitchell, top Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn, and former Georgia Senator David Perdue.

    None of them were ultimately indicted when Willis officially filed charges against Trump and his 18 cohorts last month. But the release of the special grand jury report sheds new light into the overall investigation that Fulton County has been engaged in for more than two years.

    After much prodding by journalists, a state judge on Friday finally released the full version of the report put together by a so-called “special purpose grand jury” that essentially conducted a pre-investigation of Trump’s election interference attempts in Georgia during the 2020 election.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Dame Kelly Holmes hilariously reveals she was mistaken for Halle Berry by a group of students on a night out

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    US Open protests: NYPD cops used ACETONE to unglue man’s feet from the ground after Extinction Rebellion trio wreaked havoc and stopped Coco Gauff’s semifinal for almost an hour

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    BMO Savings Account Rates: Earn up to 4.85% APY

    Sep 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Dame Kelly Holmes hilariously reveals she was mistaken for Halle Berry by a group of students on a night out

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    US Open protests: NYPD cops used ACETONE to unglue man’s feet from the ground after Extinction Rebellion trio wreaked havoc and stopped Coco Gauff’s semifinal for almost an hour

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    BMO Savings Account Rates: Earn up to 4.85% APY

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Where to watch Rugby World Cup live streams free from anywhere: France vs. New Zealand tonight

    Sep 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy