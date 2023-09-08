Zach Bryan Explains How His ‘Dumbass’ Antics Landed Him in Jail

Zach Bryan/Twitter

Country music star Zach Bryan released a detailed account Friday of how he managed to find himself sitting in a jail cell just days after his new album topped the Billboard 200 this week.

The singer-songwriter, 27, was arrested in Oklahoma on Thursday on an obstruction of investigation charge and was released hours later. In a nearly five-minute-long video posted on Twitter, Bryan broke down how acting like a “child” and a “dumbass” landed him in handcuffs during what should have been one of the happiest weeks of his life.

It all started around three days ago as he was driving through a small town in Oklahoma, Bryan said. The musician claims he was “going like four or five” miles per hour over the speed limit as he passed a cop, who in turn pulled Bryan over.

