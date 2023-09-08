Fri. Sep 8th, 2023

    Zach Bryan Explains How His ‘Dumbass’ Antics Landed Him in Jail

    Zach Bryan Explains How His ‘Dumbass’ Antics Landed Him in Jail

    Country music star Zach Bryan released a detailed account Friday of how he managed to find himself sitting in a jail cell just days after his new album topped the Billboard 200 this week.

    The singer-songwriter, 27, was arrested in Oklahoma on Thursday on an obstruction of investigation charge and was released hours later. In a nearly five-minute-long video posted on Twitter, Bryan broke down how acting like a “child” and a “dumbass” landed him in handcuffs during what should have been one of the happiest weeks of his life.

    It all started around three days ago as he was driving through a small town in Oklahoma, Bryan said. The musician claims he was “going like four or five” miles per hour over the speed limit as he passed a cop, who in turn pulled Bryan over.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

