‘Regal’ Kate Middleton looks ‘assured’ during church visit to mark anniversary of Queen’s death, while Prince William’s ‘bashful’ waves suggest he’s still grieving, says body language expert

The Princess of Wales’ calm demeanor suggests she was a tower of strength for Prince William on a difficult day – as the nation marks a year since the late queen’s death, a health expert has claimed body language.

William and Kate marked the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death with a small private service at an ancient cathedral in Wales, with Kate appearing “confident” both in the church and as she greeted well-wishers – suggesting she was “confident” in her role. support “a grandson wishing to honor his grandmother”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited St Davids Cathedral in Pembrokeshire – exactly a year after the country’s longest-reigning monarch died at Balmoral, aged 96.

In charge: Kate cut a “royal and confident” figure during the Prince and Princess of Wales’ visit to St Davids Cathedral in Pembrokeshire to mark one year since the Queen’s death, according to the expert body language Judi James

Crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of their arrival at the cathedral grounds at dawn, but they had to wait in the sun as nearby fog forced the couple’s helicopter to be diverted and their arrival was delayed. was delayed by more than an hour.

Body language expert Judi James said the role Kate was to play was clear from the moment they arrived – and she was comfortable playing it.

She told MailOnline: ‘Kate looks so high-ranking and regal here, much more confident, assured and in control than she was during the walkabout just after the Queen’s death.’

James said the Princess of Wales’ gestures and poise suggest she “is the essential provider of support and strength to William, whose body language fluctuates more, with more personal allusions from a grandson honoring her beloved grandmother.”

Prince William’s clasped hands in front of his torso showed a more personal side of the royal, as a “grandson honoring his beloved grandmother,” James noted.

‘Shy waves’: Prince William’s more vulnerable side as he celebrated grandmother’s death anniversary was clear today, body language reader says

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at St Davids Cathedral in Pembrokeshire this afternoon.

Signs that Kate was more relaxed than William came from the way her arms fell naturally at her sides, while the prince’s hand gestures were more agitated, she speculates, suggesting that his personal grief is still important .

” While Kate stands with her arms at her sides or is seen using animated gesticulations while chatting inside the abbey, William glances at the waiting crowd with his hands rather gently clasped in front of his chest, or performing small, shy actions. it seems as if he is once again grateful for the empathy and support of fans in his time of remembrance and mourning.

William and Kate were due to arrive at the church at 12:25 p.m., but eventually arrived around 1:30 p.m. and greeted well-wishers before entering for the ten-minute service.

A well-wisher could be heard shouting to William: “You are doing a great job!” »

In a poignant moment during the service, William walked forward with Kate, who placed a floral tribute of white roses in front of a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II.

After dropping off the flowers, Kate – who wore a pair of earrings that belonged to the late queen – stood with William in silent contemplation for about 10 seconds, her head slightly bowed, before turning and walking away .

The Very Reverend Dr Sarah Rowland Jones, Dean of St Davids, told the congregation: “It is particularly poignant to welcome you here, Your Royal Highnesses, on Accession Day, the first anniversary of the death of the late Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II.

William and Kate are led to their seats by Sarah Rowland Jones, dean of St Davids Cathedral.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at St Davids Cathedral in Pembrokeshire this afternoon.

The Prince and Princess of Wales meet dignitaries as they visit St Davids Cathedral today

“She came here four times: the only monarch to sit in the Sovereign’s stall, the seat of a capitular who came into possession of the Crown at the Reformation.

“Today, countless people will remember her with both sadness and great affection, giving thanks once again for her long life of dedicated service – as we do here.”

Their trip took place just as William’s brother, Prince Harry, made a surprise and secret visit to St. George’s Chapel, the Windsor church where the Queen is buried.

In St Davids, royal fan Amanda Bentley, 47, from Pembroke Dock, arrived with her friends at 9.30am. She told MailOnline: ‘We thought it would be a good opportunity to come and see Wills and Kate.

“I think it’s good that they have a modern approach to the monarchy, and I think William and Charles will be a good example for future generations, because they had a very good example for them (by the Queen) .

The late Queen visited the cathedral four times during her reign – in 1955, 1982, 1995 and 2001 – and sat in a special stall within the cathedral choir.

St Davids was a place dear to the Queen’s heart and the decision of the Prince and Princess of Wales to visit reflects this affection and their new roles.

Britain’s smallest town had lost its city status but in 1994, at the request of the Queen, it was restored along with the Northern Irish town of Armagh “in recognition of their important Christian heritage and status of cities of the last century.

Prince William and Kate step forward to lay flowers next to a framed photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II during a service at St Davids Cathedral in Pembrokeshire this afternoon.

The Princess of Wales lays flowers during the service at St Davids Cathedral in Wales today.

Kate pauses in front of the flowers she laid this afternoon at St Davids Cathedral in Wales.

The royal couple today posted a number of images of the late monarch on their Instagram page, including this one celebrating the Platinum Jubilee on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (pictured).

Signed W&C for William and Catherine, the heartfelt message was posted on the anniversary of the Queen’s death.

This came as the royal family collectively mourned the monarch. Earlier, the King appeared emotional as he left Crathie Kirk near Balmoral after paying a moving tribute to his beloved mother.

As the country today marks the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death, crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace and volleys of army gunfire in honor of Her Majesty rang out throughout the United Kingdom.

William and Kate also shared their favorite photos of the late monarch and said: “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. BATHROOM’.