US Open protests: NYPD cops used ACETONE to unglue man’s feet from the ground after Extinction Rebellion trio wreaked havoc and stopped Coco Gauff’s semifinal for almost an hour

NYPD officers rushed to the US Open stands with acetone to peel off a protester’s feet during Coco Gauff’s semi-final, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Play on Arthur Ashe was stopped for nearly an hour Thursday night after three Extinction Rebellion protesters stood up and began shouting at the start of the second set.

While two of them were removed within 20 minutes by security and police, one of them – named by police as Sayak Mukhopadhyay, 50, of White Plains, New York – remained seated on his seat after sticking her feet to the ground, forcing Gauff and her opponent Karolina Muchova to leave the field.

DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal that cops used acetone – more commonly known as nail polish remover – to remedy the situation, allowing them to safely deport Mukhopadhyay, but not before he had shouted at his supporters as he left.

The second man arrested and charged by police was Gregory Schwedock, 35, of Manhattan, while the third protester – a woman – was not arrested at the scene.

US Open protester Sayak Mukhopadhyay stuck his feet to the ground at Arthur Ashe Stadium

The man was removed from the concrete with acetone after cops determined he would be safe.

The drama over Arthur Ashe began shortly after 8 p.m., at the start of the second set of Gauff’s eventual victory against his Czech opponent.

Three climate thugs stood up in the middle of the stadium and shouted “End fossil fuels,” while the man to the right of the group stuck his feet to the ground.

Spectators finally got the last laugh when the protesters – whose group hails from the UK and has repeatedly derailed events in the name of global warming – were kicked out of the stadium amid chants of “You suck!” » and ‘Fuck you!’

The ESPN broadcast interrupted the event as the two men and one woman took a stand against the use of fossil fuels. All three wore shirts emblazoned with “end fossil fuels” and the Extinction Rebellion logo.

The disruption came just days after another attendee was kicked out of the stadium after a fan allegedly shouted a Nazi phrase into the crowd.

The protester stuck his feet to the concrete inside Arthur Ashe Stadium Thursday night.

One of the protesters was named by cops as Gregory Schwedock, 35, of Manhattan.

Three protesters blamed for extraordinary delay in US Open semi-final

Acetone is more commonly known as nail polish remover.

According to AP, one of the protesters said he wanted the US Open to be held accountable because its sponsors are large corporations whose policies contribute to global warming.

“We’re not trying to harm the athletes in any way. We have nothing against the sport, but we’re really trying to draw attention to an issue here: There won’t be any more tennis for anyone in the world can benefit from it,” he said.

Gauff was clearly frustrated by the delay and did not want to leave, first asking why they were “negotiating” with the protesters and sarcastically if it was a “hostage situation.”

His coach, Brad Gilbert, shouted at the tournament referee “this is a joke!”, but then it became clear that the situation was more complicated when the protester chose glue over shoes as his preferred footwear .

Gauff ultimately won the match, but was frustrated by the length of the delay.

Many protesters were unhappy that the protester pinned to the ground was not removed more quickly.

Boos rang out throughout the stadium as many fans were confused as to why it took nearly an hour to evacuate the protesters, leading to a bulletin on the indoor screens asking them to “be patient.”

The polarizing trio are part of the disruptive group Extinction Rebellion, which has sparked fury on numerous occasions in recent years when its members glue themselves to famous paintings and climb structures.

The goal of this politically charged entity is to provoke civil disobedience in order to highlight issues related to alleged environmental degradation.

Its disturbing reappearance this week comes after the group appeared to back away from public disruption in December, reasoning that ruining people’s days did not bring supporters to their cause.