Dame Kelly Holmes hilariously reveals she was mistaken for Halle Berry by a group of students on a night out

Dame Kelly Holmes hilariously shared how a group of college students were mistaken for Halle Berry on a night out.

The Olympian, 53, recalled the amusing incident of mistaken identity during a performance on Friday’s Loose Women where she let down the live audience.

The panelists had a debate over whether to accept a drink bought for you at a bar, with Dame Kelly telling that a tray of drinks was bought for her once.

She shared how she was out with her female partner when a group of male students bought them drinks, before asking if she was American actress Halle, 57.

Dame Kelly recalled, “I got talked down by a bunch of students one time, I was with my partner – a woman – and these guys came over and they gave us all drinks.

Doubles!

Mistaken identity:

“They sat down, which I don’t like, I’m pretty happy in my own space, but they sat down with a big tray of drinks! One of them said, “Are you Halle Berry?”

Dame Kelly jokingly said she told them they could “stay” because she was flattered by the comparison, before admitting she never told them she wasn’t Halle.

She continued, “I didn’t say no because they kept bringing the drinks!” By the end of the night I was literally dragged out by my partner because I was so drunk, I was having a blast!’

While Dame Kelly hasn’t confirmed when the funny moment happened, it was likely recently, as Halle sported a platinum pixie cut similar to the athlete’s.

Halle rose to fame as a model before going on to a successful career as a Hollywood star, starring in 2004’s Catwoman, Monster’s Ball, and X-Men.

Dame Kelly came out as gay in June last year after keeping her sexuality a secret for more than thirty years throughout her career as an athlete.

In July, Dame Kelly opened up about the British Army’s horrific ‘witch hunt’ during the LGBTQ+ ban, which left her with ‘mental health issues’.

Until 2000, it was illegal for members of the LGBT+ community to serve in the military. Many people subsequently faced homelessness and unemployment and were forced to come out to their families.

On the ITV show, Dame Kelly emotionally explained: ‘A lot of people didn’t know they were gay when they joined.

Funny:

Hairstyle:

Emotional:

Free: Dame Kelly (pictured in 2004), who won the 800 and 1,500 meters titles at the 2004 Olympics, spoke openly about her sexuality for the first time in June

“At that time there was a witch hunt, they were purposefully trying to find people they thought were gay.”

‘I was ambushed. The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee entered my bedroom and completely looted it, I was afraid. I was 23. I was terrified. I didn’t want to lose my career,” she continued.

“I had to hide letters from my sister and my friends in the trunk of my car in case they accused me of being gay.”

She added, “It caused mental health issues my whole career because I was so petrified. The shame of being gay was institutionally imprinted on me. I realized I was gay when I joined, so I only came out last year.’

Dame Kelly, who won the 800m and 1,500m titles at the 2004 Olympics, spoke openly about her sexuality for the first time in June when she stated she “finally feels free” after years of living a “secret” life led.