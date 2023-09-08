Nancy Pelosi Will Run for Re-Election in 2024

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who has already served in the House for 36 years, revealed on Friday that she will run for re-election in 2024.

“Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL,” Pelosi, 83, tweeted. “That is why I am running for reelection—and respectfully ask for your vote.”

Pelosi’s announcement comes amid much chatter about the fitness of multiple older politicians—notably Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), 81, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), 90, both of whom have experienced serious health scares—to continue serving in their positions. Pelosi has staunchly defended Feinstein and thrown her whole support behind the senator, despite numerous calls for resignation from her colleagues.

