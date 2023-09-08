Olivia Rodrigo sings up a storm on Today as she promotes new album Guts as she reveals her poetry class at USC influenced the lyrics

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Olivia Rodrigo sang up a storm on the Today show Friday morning in support of her brand new second album Guts.

After working as a child actress in Disney shows, Olivia became a superstar in 2021 when her single Drivers License went viral.

She instantly became the Gen-Z celebrity of the moment and cemented her A-list status with the smash success of her debut album Sour.

Last Friday, she dropped follow-up Guts and celebrated its release by taking the stage at the Today show Summer concert series.

In front of an ecstatic crowd of her fans, Olivia, 20, gave a rendition of Guts’ first single Vampire, a scathing song about disillusionment.

“I see the parties and the diamonds sometimes when I close my eyes,” she says in the text. “You sold six months of torture as a forbidden paradise.”

Olivia performed this Friday in a skirt and top combo that gave off a hint of her enviably tight midriff, accessorizing with a set of rings that spelled out “GUTS.”

Today, show hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie interviewed her onstage about her songwriting process – and the influence it drew from her education.

Late last year, after she had already become a pop star, reports began circulating that Olivia was taking a class at the University of Southern California.

During her new appearance on the Today show, she revealed that a poetry class she took in college “helped my songwriting a lot” on Guts.

“Last year I went to college, because I’ve been homeschooled all my life, so I really wanted to get that kind of experience,” she said. “I like to learn and I like to write.”

Olivia also reflected on the emotional release she feels now that Guts is finally out, after all the work that went into its production.

“I’m so excited!” came up with the bad idea, right? hitmaker. “You know, I’ve worked on it for so long and lived with it for so long, so today is just so cathartic and I’m so happy to be with all of you and it’s just really exciting.”

On a personal level, Olivia’s dating history includes music producer Adam Faze, Madison Beer’s ex Zack Bia, and her former Disney co-star Joshua Bassett.

While Vampire on the surface appears to be a song about one of Olivia’s exes, there are persistent suspicions that it is, in fact, about Taylor Swift.

The feuding rumors about the two women started in 2021, when fans noticed how similar Olivia’s song Deja Vu was to Taylor’s Cruel Summer.

Olivia eventually gave Taylor, St. Vincent and Jack Antonoff – the three writers of Cruel Summer – a Deja Vu credit and a share of the royalties.

It was once thought that Taylor and Olivia were building a friendship, but that stream of speculation dissipated with the credit fracas.

Now Olivia has addressed the rumors that Vampire, with its references to a “leech, fame f***er, bleed me dry like a godd*** vampire,” is about Taylor.

“How am I supposed to answer this?” she said to the Guardian. “I mean, I never want to say who my songs are about. I’ve never done that in my career and I probably won’t.’

She added, “I think it’s better not to pigeonhole a song that it’s about this one thing.” I was very surprised when people thought that.’