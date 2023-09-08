Fri. Sep 8th, 2023

    Anti-Glasses Influencer Samantha Lotus Flouts Bizarre Claim She Can Fix Your Vision

    Eric Livernoche

    “You may have been told that you need glasses, but that’s actually a lie.”

    So says Samantha Lotus, a self-described “holistic master coach” and Canadian online wellness influencer, who says she can teach you to see clearly again for only $11.

    Lotus is offering her tens of thousands of social media followers the chance to throw away their glasses and heal the “spiritual, emotional, mental and physical reasons” behind their bad eyesight, according to an Instagram post. Lotus says she teaches “holistic multidimensional healing” methods and has already healed her own eyesight, so that she no longer needs glasses, according to her social media.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

