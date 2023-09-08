Fri. Sep 8th, 2023

    News

    Fox News Launders GOP Candidate as Concerned Business Owner to Bash Dems

    By

    Sep 8, 2023 , , , ,
    Fox News Launders GOP Candidate as Concerned Business Owner to Bash Dems

    Fox News

    During a Fox News segment on Friday about the rise of crime in Democratic cities, anchor Harris Faulkner brought on a woman described merely as a “business owner” to rail against the “progressive policies” in Austin, Texas.

    What was not disclosed in the interview, however, is that the woman is a conservative community activist who unsuccessfully ran for Travis County judge last year as a Republican.

    “People in Austin, Texas are blaming left-wing policies for creating a culture of crime and fear,” Faulkner said on Thursday’s broadcast of The Faulkner Focus. “Police staffing shortages, rampant homelessness and yes, that surging crime, are forcing businesses now to make some tough choices to survive.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Greg Berlanti donates $500,000 to the Strike Relief Fund for support staff and crew at his shows

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Top Seven Samsung Settings Experts Recommend Disabling Immediately

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    A beginner’s guide to mechanical keyboards — how they work and compare to normal keyboards

    Sep 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Greg Berlanti donates $500,000 to the Strike Relief Fund for support staff and crew at his shows

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Top Seven Samsung Settings Experts Recommend Disabling Immediately

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    A beginner’s guide to mechanical keyboards — how they work and compare to normal keyboards

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Texas power prices soar 20,000% as brutal heat wave sets off emergency

    Sep 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy