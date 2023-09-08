Top Seven Samsung Settings Experts Recommend Disabling Immediately

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Samsung makes some of the best Android phones out there, but there are some settings that discerning users should change right away on Galaxy devices.

Many of these settings revolve around Samsung’s default apps (Samsung is very keen on you using Samsung apps for everything, and it’s not always the best option).

Others help Samsung phones work faster and easier (even enabling iPhone-style gestures, which are disabled by default).

DailyMail.com has tested all of these tips on an updated Z Flip 5 phone, but be aware that some older devices may work slightly differently.

If you’re using a Samsung device, there are some settings you should change right now (Shutterstock)

Make the power off button work correctly

By default, the power off button summons Samsung’s personal assistant, Bixby (Samsung/Rob Waugh)

The “off” button on the side of Samsung phones doesn’t actually turn off the phone to its default settings, but instead launches Samsung’s unpopular voice assistant, Bixby.

Many phone manufacturers have made it much more difficult to turn off the device in recent years, so Samsung is not alone in this.

Fortunately, it’s easy to fix: Settings > Advanced features > Side key and change it from “Turn on Bixby” to “Shutdown menu.”

Makes navigation easier

Switch to Chrome to recover your bookmarks, passwords and credit cards (Samsung/Rob Waugh)

By default, your Samsung Galaxy will have the Samsung Internet Browser (it has a purple planet-like logo), but if you use Chrome on some devices, it’s worth switching to it.

That means you can easily access your favorites and saved payment methods, etc.

To change it, go to Settings > Apps > Choose default apps and select Chrome.

Make always-on display work

To enable a proper always-on display, select “Always Show” (Samsung/Rob Waugh)

What people want from an always-on display is pretty simple – the clue is in the name.

But interestingly, Samsung phones don’t offer this, at least by default; instead, the screen wakes up if you touch it.

What you need to do is go to Settings > Lock screen > Always-on display (it will be set to the default Tap to show).

Change it to Always Show and the always-on display will now work as expected.

Add gesture navigation

By default, Samsung phones use navigation buttons (Samsung/Rob Waugh)

Users of newer Android and iPhone devices are used to gesture control, but Samsung devices still keep it old school with three-button control.

However, it is easy to change and if you are used to a more modern control system, it will be a lifesaver.

Simply go to Settings > Display > Navigation Bar and select Swipe Gestures. You can also adjust the sensitivity to your liking in this menu.

improve screen

A hidden setting hidden in the Motions & Gestures menu means the screen won’t turn off when you look at it.

Simply go to Settings > Advanced Features > Motions and select ‘Keep screen on while viewing’; This means that your screen will not turn off if you are actually using it.

Get a better keyboard

Google’s Gboard keyboard is easier to use and far superior to Samsung’s default, offering better autocorrect, better layout, and better GIFs and emojis.

To install it, go to the Play Store, search for Gboard, and marvel at how you managed without it.

Wake up your phone by picking it up

You can set your device to wake up every time you pick it up (Samsung/Rob Waugh)

By default, Samsung phones require a tap on the screen to take – you can speed things up by setting your phone to wake up when you pick it up.

To change this, go to Settings > Advanced features > Motions and select “Raise to wake.”