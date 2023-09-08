Fri. Sep 8th, 2023

    New Jersey Dating Coach Gets 4 Years for Capitol Riots

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/DOJ

    A New Jersey dating coach for men—who donned a Trump-themed Christmas sweater as he breached the Capitol—is going to be wearing prison garb for the next four years.

    Pat Stedman, 35, was convicted in June of five charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding. His lawyer, Rocco C. Cipparone, told The Daily Beast that U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell sentenced him Friday to 48 months in prison, three years of supervised release, a $20,000 fine, and $2,000 in restitution.

    Ahead of the sentencing, prosecutors argued that Stedman, who bills himself as an expert in dating and relationships, should face 78 months in prison for his role in the Capitol riots—which included his online boast of being “among the first wave” of insurrectionists inside the Capitol and taking a photo inside Nancy Pelosi’s office. His lawyers asked for an eight- to 14-month sentence, contending that the married father of two did not participate in any violence.

