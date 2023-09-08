The best smartwatches for Android in 2023

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Android smartwatches are designed to seamlessly integrate with smartphones running the Android operating system to act as an effective extension of that device. They send call, email, app, and text notifications, are easy to navigate, and offer a variety of health and fitness tracking tools.

We tested 8 of the best Android smartwatches to compare fit, battery life, features, and tracking accuracy. Our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro; though it works best with a Samsung phone, this rugged wearable still offers the finest smartwatch experience for Android users with a range of trackable activities, an intuitive interface, and multi-day battery life. For a budget option, we recommend the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It has similar features but costs far less.

For the most genuine Android smartwatch experience, opt for a model running WearOS, like Samsung’s Galaxy Watch or Google’s Pixel Watch. While others in this guide do work with Android smartphones, like the Fitbit Sense 2, they use their own operating system that runs on both Android and iOS. This is an important consideration when shopping for an Android smartwatch.

Top picks for Android smartwatch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is the best all-around smartwatch for Android users with tons of available apps, robust fitness tracking capability, and useful health insights.



Fitbit’s Sense 2 isn’t just the best fitness tracker for Android users, it’s one of the best fitness trackers, period, offering a wide range of trackable activities like hiking, cycling, and trail running.



The Google Pixel Watch excels as a pure smartwatch, with an easy-to-navigate interface, a variety of available apps via the Google Play Store, and the ability to answer texts, emails, and phone calls.



Samsung’s Watch 6 Classic sees the return of the rotating bezel, which makes navigating the watch’s menus, notifications, and workout modes easy and intuitive.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch4 may be a last-generation smartwatch but it’s still one of the best on the market, and now that it’s available at a lower price, it’s a great budget option for Android users.



Fitbit’s Inspire 3 is a no-frills wearable that accurately tracks your workouts and provides unique health insights like skin temperature sensing and sleep tracking.

With the word “runner” in its name, it’s no surprise the Garmin Forerunner 745 is a great running watch for Android users, and its focus on rest and recovery, as well as its workout recommendations, are a highlight.



The Garmin Forerunner 935 has highly accurate GPS tracking, a wide variety of trackable outdoor activities, and an intuitive interface, making it the best outdoor watch for Android users.

Best overall: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Rick Stella/Insider Price: $450Display size: 45mmBattery life: Approx. 3 daysGPS: Yes, built-inWater resistance: Up to 50 metersCellular connectivity: Optional $45045mmApprox. 3 daysYes, built-inUp to 50 metersOptional Pros: WearOS is intuitive and easy to navigate, accurate health and fitness tracking, multi-day battery life, unique body composition and sleep tracking insights Cons: Experience differs on non-Samsung Android phones, digital breadcrumb feature is only available for hiking and cycling Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup has been among the best Android smartwatches for years, and its latest release, the Watch 5 Pro, places it right at the top of the industry. With multi-day battery life, accurate activity tracking, and unique insights such as body composition data and sleep analysis, it’s the perfect combination of both a smartwatch and a health and fitness tracker for the Android user. Design-wise, the Watch 5 Pro has a round watch face and a 1.36-inch touchscreen display that offers tons of viewable data. With the right watch face, you could have everything from the week’s upcoming weather forecast and the sunrise/sunset schedule to your daily steps, burned calories, and workout shortcuts displayed. Everything on the face is fully customizable, too. As a smartwatch, the Watch 5 Pro is excellent. It uses Google’s WearOS operating system which functions seamlessly. It gets app notifications, text alerts, emails, and phone calls, and is easy to navigate. Fitness-focused folks will appreciate the variety of activities it tracks, including common things like running and cycling, as well as advanced sports like snowboarding, hiking, or trail running. It even has a useful track-back option that works like a digital breadcrumb feature that shows your exact route through, say, a forested area. However, this only works with hiking and cycling, which is a bit of a disappointment as it’d be great for runners, too. One of the Watch 5 Pro’s best features is its wide offering of health tracking. It has everything from in-depth sleep tracking, which monitors sleep patterns and habits, to a body composition app that’s able to chart things like body fat percentage and muscle mass. There is one minor caveat, however: the watch’s overall experience is far better on a Samsung phone than on something like the Google Pixel. It’s not a dealbreaker but some features, like the ECG app that tracks heart rhythms, aren’t compatible with anything other than a Samsung phone. Despite those issues, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the best Android smartwatch for almost any user (and our pick as one of the best smartwatches, too). It excels as a smartwatch, has robust fitness-tracking capability, and offers unique health insights. This is as good as it gets on Android. Read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Best Fitbit: Fitbit Sense 2 The Fitbit Sense 2 is a great all-around activity tracker, and although it does lack some standard smartwatch features, it’s still an impressive wearable. Rick Stella/Insider Price: $300Display size: 41mmBattery life: Up to 6 daysGPS: Yes, built-inWater resistance: 5 ATMCellular connectivity: No $30041mmUp to 6 daysYes, built-in5 ATMNo Pros: Lightweight, comfortable design, six days of battery life on a single charge, robust health and fitness tracking Cons: No music storage or playback, no third-party app support Fitbit’s Sense 2 is everything you want in a dependable fitness tracker. It’s compatible with tons of trackable activities, provides unique insights into your fitness habits, monitors your sleep, stress, and menstrual cycles, and has built-in GPS. It even has a battery that lasts upward of five to six days. We found it to be one of the most accurate fitness trackers we’ve worn, specifically with how quickly it synced its GPS before an activity. Within a matter of seconds, the watch found a GPS signal and we were ready to start tracking our activity. It also has an interface that’s easy to navigate, which is especially helpful for first-time Fitbit wearers or those new to fitness trackers. The Sense 2 has a number of helpful health and wellness tools, too. This includes a skin temperature sensor, heart rhythm (ECG) readings, and Fitbit’s new real-time stress tracker. Stress tracking was especially interesting during our tests as we liked how well it charted our stress levels while offering useful feedback on ways to lower them. One area where the Sense 2 doesn’t quite impress regards its smartwatch capability. It’s technically one of Fitbit’s “smartwatches” but it doesn’t exactly live up to that billing. For instance, there’s no third-party app support available, which is a frustrating decision by Fitbit, nor does it allow access to tools like Google Assistant (despite Google being the parent company). It also won’t store or play music. Although some may find these to be major drawbacks, we don’t see them as a reason not to buy the Sense 2. It’s an adequate smartwatch that still gets notifications like calls, texts, and emails, but its strengths lie in its health and fitness tracking. For those looking for a fitness-first smartwatch, the Sense 2 is the best Android smartwatch to buy (and one of the best Fitbits overall, too). Read our full review of the Fitbit Sense 2. Best for Pixel users: Google Pixel Watch Rick Stella/Insider Price: $350Display size: 41mmBattery life: Up to 24 hoursGPS: Yes, built-inWater resistance: 5 ATMCellular connectivity: LTE $35041mmUp to 24 hoursYes, built-in5 ATMLTE Pros: Intuitive and easy-to-navigate interface, WearOS works really well, lightweight design and clean aesthetic Cons: Poor activity tracking and GPS syncing The Google Pixel Watch experience is interesting. On the one hand, it’s the best pure smartwatch for Android users with an intuitive and easy-to-navigate interface, wide compatibility with tons of apps, and the ability to answer texts, emails, and phone calls right on the watch. But as a fitness tracker, it falls flat on its face. This is an especially confusing aspect since Google is now the parent company of the fitness wearable brand, Fitbit. Regardless of that partnership, the Pixel Watch is plagued by connectivity issues, syncing problems, and awful GPS tracking. Despite those drawbacks (which may be deal breakers for fitness-focused folks), it’s still an incredibly impressive smartwatch. Its operating system, WearOS, delivers a seamless experience between the available apps you can access, whatever notifications you might receive, and its smart features like Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet. Because of that, it satisfies the one major need of a smartwatch: to be an effective extension of your smartphone. With the Google Pixel Watch, anything you want to do on your phone, you can do on your wrist. Not everyone shopping for a wearable needs it for going on runs or bike rides and instead wants something that serves as their phone away from their phone. The Google Pixel Watch is exactly that, and for Android users, it’s the best smartwatch they can buy. Read our full review of the Google Pixel Watch. Best with bezel: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Rick Stella/Insider Price: $400Display size: 47mm/43mmBattery life: 30 hours with Always On Display/40 hours without Always On DisplayGPS: Yes, built-inWater resistance: Up to 50 metersCellular connectivity: LTE $40047mm/43mm30 hours with Always On Display/40 hours without Always On DisplayYes, built-inUp to 50 metersLTE Pros: Rotating bezel is back and makes navigating the watch extremely easy, intuitive interface, plenty of trackable activities, comprehensive health features with stress, sleep, and cycle tracking, lightweight, comfortable design Cons: Best experience is on a Samsung phone, not a big update over the Watch 5 Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch, the Watch 6 Classic, retains the high bar set by previous generations, even if it doesn’t push the line forward in any major way. But despite its minimal new additions, the experience of using the Watch 6 Classic is still a highly premium one, making it not just one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy but one of the best smartwatches, period. The most notable update on the Watch 6 Classic is the return of the rotating bezel, a feature last seen on the Watch 4. Instead of relying on the watch’s touchscreen to scroll its interface, the rotating bezel allows for easy navigation. I found it to be especially useful while working out where spinning the dial was more manageable, and quicker, than trying to swipe the screen. The Watch 6 Classic also has impressive battery life that I consistently got almost two days out of, depending on how often I used the built-in GPS. I always got a full day and night of battery, though sometimes I needed to recharge the watch the following afternoon. This is a welcome upgrade over the Watch 5, though it is still a bit shorter than the multi-day battery life of the Watch 5 Pro. Beyond those upgrades, the Watch 6 Classic is highly similar to the Watch 5 generation before it. It’s compatible with a variety of trackable activities, has an accurate built-in GPS, and a deep offering of health and wellness features, including sleep tracking, a body composition analyzer, and stress level monitoring. The two features I used most aside from its fitness tracking were the body composition analyzer and the stress tracker. With the body composition analyzer, the watch provided real-time readings of my body fat percentage, BMI, and muscle mass which I used to chart my overall fitness progress. The Watch 5 Pro also offered this, so I had a baseline of knowledge (and existing data) to compare to and it functioned exactly the same. I found the stress tracker to be a helpful feature, too, mainly because it’s interesting to see when the watch would say I had higher stress levels and when I didn’t. This had a positive impact on my day-to-day as I would implement some of the recommendations for lowering my stress and found them to actually work. Design-wise, the Watch 6 Classic is a stylish smartwatch that I thoroughly enjoy wearing. Its big watch face might be too large for folks with smaller wrists but I liked how much data I could display on it. Its bright watch face also makes it easy to quickly reference the screen or tell the time. Overall, it looks, feels, and functions like a premium wearable, and is one of the best smartwatches on the market. Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro owners may not need to rush out and immediately upgrade but anyone wearing the Watch 4 or older should seriously consider picking up the Watch 6 Classic. Best budget: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider Price: $250Display size: 44mm/40mmBattery life: Up to 40 hoursGPS: Yes, built-inWater resistance: Up to 50 metersCellular connectivity: LTE $25044mm/40mmUp to 40 hoursYes, built-inUp to 50 metersLTE Pros: Battery life lasts a day and a half, first Galaxy Watch with WearOS, unique body composition scanner, useful notifications for apps, emails, texts, and phone calls Cons: Experience is slightly watered-down when used with a non-Samsung Android phone When we first reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, we couldn’t help but notice that it was the closest thing to an Apple Watch for Android users. A year later, that sentiment goes to the next generation Watch 5 Pro but the Watch4 is still an impressive wearable — only now, it costs far less than when it was released. The release of the Galaxy Watch 4 was Samsung’s first go with utilizing WearOS as the watch’s operating system, as it decided to go away from the in-house interface, Tizen OS. The switch paid off in spades as WearOS pairs perfectly with the Watch4. Navigation is fluid, notifications can be fully customized, and there’s a far wider selection of downloadable apps than ever before (thanks to Google Play Store access). Other highlights of the watch include its extensive health and fitness capability. It tracks a wide variety of activities, like running, cycling, and hiking, and we found the syncing and tracking capability to be on par with some of the best fitness trackers. We especially like its in-depth sleep tracking which monitors sleep patterns and can help turn bad habits into good ones. Its body measurement features are also quite unique as it analyzes things like your body weight, muscle mass, and water weight to give you an idea of your overall body composition. All of this equates to the Watch 4 being one of the best Android smartwatches. Of course, there are still a few drawbacks, most notable of which is its watered-down experience on anything other than a Samsung phone as some features, like the ECG app, aren’t available. We don’t see this as a total deal breaker but users of other phones, like the Google Pixel, should consider this before purchasing. At less than $170 via Amazon, the Watch 4 isn’t just at its lowest price since it was released, but it’s the cheapest we’ve seen a smartwatch of this quality. It’s rare you’re able to find a premium full-featured wearable like this for $200; the fact that it’s less than that easily makes it the best budget Android smartwatch on the market. Read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Best battery life: Fitbit Inspire 3 Shannon Ullman/Insider Price: $100Display size: N/A Battery life: Up to 8 daysGPS: NoWater resistance: Waterproof up to 164 feetCellular connectivity: No $100N/AUp to 8 daysNoWaterproof up to 164 feetNo Pros: Long, nearly week-long battery life, costs less than $100, comfortable to wear, even over long workout sessions, advanced health and fitness tracking Cons: No built-in GPS, small screen may not be preferable to some users Fitbit’s Inspire 3 is one of the brand’s most basic wearables but it’s still an impressive activity tracker for Android users (and one of the best Fitbits you can buy). It offers a range of health and fitness tracking insights, a no-frills interface, and advanced features like skin temperature sensing and in-depth sleep tracking. But what makes the Inspire 3 such a great tracker is how anyone from beginners to expert users can get a satisfying experience from it. Navigating the watch is intuitive enough for first-time wearers while the wide variety of trackable activities and useful health metrics give it appeal to those familiar with fitness trackers. At less than $100, it’s a hell of a bargain, too. What’s especially great about its low price is that the Inspire 3 is the latest generation of the Inspire line, meaning it’s the most current and updated version yet. The watch does come with a few drawbacks, though. Absent is built-in GPS, as well as the ability to download additional apps. Although the lack of apps isn’t a huge downside, not having GPS is, especially for hardcore athletes who want exact timing and tracking for activities. During our tests, we did find that when you sync GPS via a companion phone, the tracking worked well. But that means you do have to tote your phone along. Those cons aside, the Inspire 3 is still a powerful activity tracker in a small, budget-friendly form factor. For Android users looking for something basic, trying out a fitness tracker for the first time, or who just want something straightforward and easy to use, the Inspire 3 is the best Android smartwatch on the market. Read our full review of the Fitbit Inspire 3. Best for runners: Garmin Forerunner 745 Adam Molina/Insider Price: $500Display size: 30.4mmBattery life: Up to 7 daysGPS: Yes, built-inWater resistance: 5 ATMCellular connectivity: No $50030.4mmUp to 7 daysYes, built-in5 ATMNo Pros: Unique adaptive workout recommendations, helpful rest and recovery insights, wide range of trackable activities Cons: Interface can be difficult to navigate for first-time users, basic smartwatch features The Garmin Forerunner 745 isn’t just the best running watch for Android users, it also happens to be one of the best running watches, period. It’s that good. Garmin’s made its name on manufacturing powerful sport wearables, and the 745 is the latest in a long line of triumphs from the brand. What makes the 745 so good is not just its accurate tracking capabilities and easy-to-navigate interface (but, those are excellent). What truly makes it stand out from the competition is its unique approach to workout recommendations and focus on rest and recovery, two vital aspects of an effective workout routine. For the workout recommendations, the watch requires a 10-day monitoring period where it assesses your day-to-day activity and performance. Once those 10 days are up, it’s then able to adapt its recommendations to your specific activity needs. One day it might have you pump up the mileage and go for a several-mile long run while another day it may see that you need more rest and dial the day’s workout down to a recovery jog. Whatever it recommends, it does so in lockstep with its rest and recovery insights. In other words, the watch isn’t just going to run you into the ground but rather, it takes a thoughtful approach to giving your body the time to properly recover between strenuous workouts. The 745 feels like having a personal trainer right on your wrist with all these features active. Of course, you don’t have to do the daily workouts but they do prove worthwhile for anyone stumped about what to do on a certain day, or those who want to take the guesswork out of how to train for a race or event. Other highlights of the 745 include a comfortable, lightweight design that won’t weigh heavy on your wrist, even during long runs, as well as a large, colorful display. The big display does have the tendency to look rather large on folks with smaller wrists, but it’s especially useful in the middle of a run to easily see your training stats without having to squint or stop running. Then there’s the battery life, which Garmin claims lasts up to six days on a single charge. We found this to be mostly true during our tests, as it would last both a little longer and a little shorter than that estimation depending on how heavily we used it each day. For those who are consistent runners, the Garmin Forerunner 745 is the best Android smartwatch to buy. Read our full review of the Garmin Forerunner 745. Best for outdoor adventures: Garmin Forerunner 935 Garmin/Facebook Price: $500Display size: 30.4mmBattery life: Up to two weeksGPS: Yes, built-inWater resistance: 5 ATMCellular connectivity: No $50030.4mmUp to two weeksYes, built-in5 ATMNo Pros: Offers advanced running insights and feedback, highly accurate activity tracking, fully customizable to show whatever data you need while working out Cons: Intended mainly for hardcore athletes Similar to the Forerunner 745 above, the Forerunner 935 is one of Garmin’s best wearables. And for the outdoorsy Android user, it’s the best. The 935 is compatible with a wide range of trackable outdoor activities such as hiking, trail running, skiing, and snowboarding, to name a few, and can even track your trips via its built-in GPS (which is a must-have for those venturing into the backcountry). It’s also highly accurate, both in terms of tracking and GPS syncing. Although the watch itself is on the medium to large end of the wearable spectrum, it’s incredibly lightweight and comes with a comfortable rubber band that feels good against the skin. The watch’s face features tempered, scratch-resistant glass, as well as a durable, stainless steel bezel. But where the watch truly shines is how Garmin’s interface functions with the activities it tracks. The tracking screens show everything from heart rate and distance traveled, to training status, heart rate variability, and total training load. In other words, you have everything you’d ever need right there on your wrist. We did have one nitpick with the watch: its battery doesn’t last much longer than a single day, especially if you’re relying on GPS and heart rate tracking for long periods of time. This isn’t an issue for those who return home each night but this could pose a problem for anyone out on a backpacking trip or who forgot their charger. Still, the Forerunner 935 is a full-featured watch that’s the best Android smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts. Read our full review of the Garmin Forerunner 935. How we test Android smartwatches To compile this guide, we compared the best Android smartwatches across a variety of categories including things like fit & comfort, features, battery life, ease of use, accuracy, and compatibility. Here’s how each category factored into which watches made the cut: Fit & comfort: Testing this was a straightforward assessment of how well the watch felt on-wrist while wearing it normally throughout the day, as well as during workouts. We also looked at how easy it was to dial in the right fit with whatever the clasp system was. Features: Simply put, what are all the features native to a certain Android smartwatch? We looked at what kinds of apps were natively available right out of the box, as well as what was accessible via an app store like Google Play. We also assessed how well these features elevated the overall experience. Battery life: Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a smartwatch and can dictate which watch is best for a certain user. If a fitness-focused watch has a hard time getting through just one day on a single charge, then that watch won’t be good for something constantly using GPS or the heart rate monitor. Charging a watch every day isn’t exactly a dealbreaker but it’s useful to know what a watch offers and how it will affect the overall experience. Ease of use: Smartwatches should ideally not have a steep learning curve, and should be easy to navigate right out of the box. Of course, not all operating systems are the same, so there will be some differences from watch to watch. If a wearable is hard to navigate, you’re less likely to use it. Accuracy: Tracking accuracy can make or break a smartwatch, especially for folks who use it as a training tool. Some are inherently better than others but even small discrepancies in tracking capability can make a big impact. We tested this by running a mile with each watch and comparing the differences in time and distance. Compatibility: Testing compatibility for Android smartwatches consisted of using each watch with several different Android smartphones. No single Android watch is fully compatible with every single Android phone, but some do function better on a competitor’s device without much change to the overall experience. For instance, our top pick, the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro, functions best on a Samsung phone while the experience on something like the Google Pixel is a bit watered-down. What to look for when shopping Before purchasing a new Android smartwatch, it’s important to consider how you plan on using it and which models fit your lifestyle best. Here are a few things to keep in mind while shopping: Style: The best smartwatches for Android come in a variety of different styles suited to different users. There are fitness tracker-type wearables like the Sense 2 or Inspire 3 designed to function best during activities, and then there are watches like the Google Pixel that evoke a more traditional wristwatch design. Deciding which style best suits your lifestyle is a key factor when shopping. Battery life: Battery life estimates vary wildly among the best Android smartwatches as some, like the Google Pixel Watch, need to be recharged daily. Others, like the Fitbit Sense 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, boast multi-day battery life and are often better for active users who may be using the built-in GPS throughout the day or who travel often. Smart features: Although every smartwatch comes with a variety of smart features, some are a bit smarter than others. Take the Fitbit Inspire 3, for example. This watch offers basic smartwatch capability including call, text, email, and app notifications but not much beyond that. Compared to the Google Pixel which offers in-depth smart features that allow users to actually interact with the notifications, the Inspire 3 is leagues lower. It’s important to decide how smart you need your smartwatch to be. Ecosystem: Each of the smartwatches in this guide shares the Android ecosystem as a foundation but they all have a secondary ecosystem to keep in mind. The Garmin Forerunners are compatible with the Garmin Connect App, the Sense 2 with Fitbit’s app (and Fitbit Premium), and the Watch 5 Pro with Samsung Health. It’s worth researching each of the companion apps to see which you prefer. Display: The display native to an Android smartwatch can be as interactive as what’s found on the Google Pixel Watch or as basic as what the Fitbit Inspire 3 offers. Your overall experience will change based on a watch’s display, so it’s important to understand what a watch offers and if that syncs with your preferred smartwatch experience. FAQs Do all Android smartwatches work on any Android smartphone? Yes and no. While most of the best Android smartwatches are compatible with all models of Android smartphones, some deliver a different overall experience. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro functions more seamlessly on a Samsung smartphone than it does on something like a Google Pixel. Some app access is limited while the companion apps used to customize the watch also differ. However, a watch like the Google Pixel Watch functions nearly similarly on the Google Pixel Phone as it does on a Samsung phone. Whether a certain Android smartwatch works with any Android smartphone comes down to a case-by-case basis. Can you use an Apple Watch with an Android smartphone? No, the Apple Watch is only compatible with an iPhone running iOS. Unlike wearables from brands like Garmin or Fitbit, which work on both an iPhone and an Android phone, the Apple Watch only functions on a device with iOS. Similarly, the best Android smartwatches won’t work on an iPhone and are only compatible with smartphones running the Android operating system. Do you need an Android smartphone to use these watches? Yes. Although you don’t technically need a smartphone to power up a smartwatch, you won’t be able to unlock its full functionality without syncing it to a smartphone via Bluetooth. Without a phone, a smartwatch would only be able to tell the time and perform a few of its basic functions, like counting steps and burned calories. However, you’d have no way of accessing any of the amassed data without a device like a smartphone (or tablet). Can you use an iPhone with an Android smartwatch? No. To get the full functionality out of an Android smartwatch, you’ll need to use an Android smartphone. While there’s nothing stopping an iPhone user from wearing an Android smartwatch, they wouldn’t be able to take advantage of its basic smartphone compatibility and would have an incredibly watered-down experience.

