TIFF According to: Dan Cohen of Republic Pictures

Veteran executive Dan Cohen will take up his new position in Toronto this year, as head of the newly revived Paramount studio label Republic Pictures. Republic, which closed in 1967 after releasing films by John Wayne and Orson Welles, has been brought back as an acquisition game that already picks up on an action thriller. Air Force One shot down.

Before leaving for Canada, Cohen recounted THR about meeting native son Drake, his least favorite elevator bank in town, and his order for Tim Horton.

My ‘only in Toronto’ moment is…

I have to clear US Customs in Toronto before boarding the plane home and randomly bumping into Drake in the city.

My ‘Canadians are so nice’ moment is…

See how enthusiastic and helpful the volunteers are at every screening. I now also say “no worries” about 100 times a day!

The only place I must visit when in Toronto is…

Tim Horton is in favor of a Double Double and I would like to see the Raptors play as well, if possible.

The place I avoid during the festival is…

The elevator banks at the Hyatt Hotel. They last forever.

My favorite Canadian director/talent is (and why)…

Matt Johnson, who directed Blackberry recently, and looks better in a headband than any director in the world!

The most Canadian thing about Toronto is…

Their love of sports and great cinema

The one thing I won’t travel without (besides my phone) is…

Local currency as I am still traveling with a cash person!

Biggest Star Encounter in Toronto…

The mob of fans chasing Ryan Reynolds. But I also went to the Calgary Stampede last year to see Kevin Costner’s band play!

In Toronto you should always…

Wear stylish yet comfortable shoes to explore the amazing city. I love my Golden Goose sneakers!

In Toronto you would never…

Don’t forget to bring a nice bottle of maple syrup.