Roblox’s CEO predicts “thousands” of adults will meet in Roblox dating experiences

10. A Fortune 500 company will use a Roblox experience as part of their hiring process.

9. One school will integrate a full K-12 curriculum with Roblox, including language classes with schools in other countries and virtual field trips.

8. For 17+ verified people in 17+ experiences: Thousands of adults will meet for the first time in Roblox dating experiences and subsequently form relationships in real life.

7. Roblox employees will spend more time using Roblox for remote meetings than with video

6. We’ll share a universal civility metric and show that, for most players, it increases over time.

5. Some Roblox creators will make more money selling physical products on Roblox than virtual products.

4. Roblox will be a frequent communication channel for my family.

3. A top fashion designer will be discovered on Roblox, without having any physical fashion experience.

2. A musician will perform live to over 1 (million) people on Roblox, using a phone to capture motion.

1. A Roblox developer will be valued at $1 billion