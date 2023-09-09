Shocking moment three women beat 61-year-old Asian man to the ground with metal pipe before carjacking him in crime-ridden, Dem-led Chicago

Shocking moment three women attacked man caught on camera

The shocking moment three women beat an Asian man with a metal pipe before taking off in his car has been caught on camera.

Danxin Shi, a rideshare driver, is no longer able to work after his vehicle was stolen by the gang around 5:30 Tuesday night in crime-ridden, Dem-run Chicago.

The footage shows the moment the Chinatown resident, who lives on West 22nd Place, parks his vehicle and walks down the street when he is struck with a weapon and pushed to the ground – where he is beaten repeatedly.

“They’re holding me, you know, three people, three girls hitting me and beating me,” he said. ABC 7 Chicago.

His key was snatched from his hands as he lay on the ground trying to protect himself.

“I have a key and they took it,” he said.

As the women got into his car, Shi moved in front and tried to stop them from leaving.

“I tried to block them and they rolled,” he said.

As he relies on his vehicle for work, he is currently unable to earn an income.

“Right now I don’t have anything to drive, I’m staying at home because I don’t have a car, but next week I’ll try to rent a car.”

Shi had scratches all over his body, but managed to avoid any serious injuries.

Chicago police said no arrests have been made yet, according to ABC7 Chicago.

The total number of crimes in Chicago so far this year is up 34 percent compared to 2022 and 82 percent compared to 2021.

The assault comes just weeks after Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson, who succeeded former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in May, continues to try to bring crime in the Windy City under control.

