    The Surprising GOP State Where Masks Are Being Mandated

    The Surprising GOP State Where Masks Are Being Mandated

    Public officials in Dallas County, Alabama have issued a new mask mandate for county buildings that deal with the public, according to local outlet WAKA 8, becoming the first Republican state to introduce new restrictions.

    The new mandate comes as COVID cases have risen in Alabama and across the United States probate Judge Jimmy Nunn told the outlet. Hospitalizations for COVID have more than doubled over the last three months, according to CDC data.

    Nunn said there had only been some isolated cases of COVID at buildings open to the public, but that the mask mandate was a precautionary measure to protect workers. It will remain in effect as long as cases continue to climb, Nunn told WAKA 8.

