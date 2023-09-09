EXCLUSIVE: Independent woman! Meghan Markle is seen driving her car for the first time since JANUARY 2020 as she heads out in Montecito – while Prince Harry makes SOLO trip to UK to pay his respects to the Queen on anniversary of her death

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Meghan Markle was seen driving her car for the first time since January 2020 as she headed to California – while her husband Prince Harry took a solo trip to the UK, where he visited tribute to the Queen on the occasion of her birthday. died before flying to Germany.

In images shared exclusively with DailyMail.com, the Duchess of Sussex, 42, is pictured driving a black Range Rover worth $140,000 on Thursday afternoon, just as her husband touched down in London for the first time in months to attend. an awards gala.

The mother of two wore a pair of dark sunglasses as she drove near her and Harry’s $14.65 million Montecito home and just a few miles from the $18 million Malibu property of dollars that she and her husband were reportedly eyeing recently.

The last time Meghan was photographed in the driver’s seat was more than three years ago – as she headed to Victoria International Airport, Canada, to pick up a friend on January 17 2020 – around the time she and Harry announced they were “walking.” returning from their royal duties.

Hours later, Harry attended an annual charity event called the WellChild Awards, where he gave a touching speech about Queen Elizabeth II.

Since then, she has only been seen traveling with private drivers and personal chauffeurs.

The recent outing came just after Harry, 38, landed in his home country to honor his late grandmother – marking his first return to England since June.

He attended an annual charity event called the WellChild Awards, where he gave a moving speech about Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday – the day before the first anniversary of her death.

He told the crowd she “despised them all” and was “glad they were together.”

“As you know, I couldn’t attend the awards last year because my grandmother passed away,” he said, referring to how he withdrew from ceremony last year after it was announced that the Queen was seriously ill and had traveled to Balmoral – separately from the rest of the royal family – to attend her deathbed.

“As you probably also know, she would have been the first person to insist that I always come with you all instead of going to her.”

“And that’s precisely why I know that exactly one year later, she’s looking down on all of us tonight, happy that together we continue to shine a light on such an incredible community.”

On Friday, the Duke of Sussex was seen leaving St. George’s Chapel, where the Queen lay last year.

It was initially announced that she would attend the Invictus Games with him this weekend, but her name was removed from the schedule.

Hours later, photographers pictured him arriving in Germany for the Invictus Games, which take place this weekend – leaving the UK without having seen his father or brother.

Harry – who founded the Paralympic-style competition for injured servicemen and veterans – is expected to attend a reception at Dusseldorf’s city hall on Saturday and will open the Games later in the evening.

It was initially thought that Meghan would attend the event alongside her husband, as the initial schedule stated that she would “take the stage” during the closing ceremony to “provide an intimate and moving insight into the contestants’ extraordinary journeys of the Invictus Games. .’

But his name mysteriously disappeared from the site at the start of the week and was replaced by that of presenter Hadnet Tesfai.

A source told DailyMail.com that the first program was downloaded by mistake. It is now unclear whether she will attend the event.

Last year, Meghan supported Harry at the Invictus Games and she even introduced him on stage.

She recently attended Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles, where she partied with many stars. She is seen with Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland at the show

Just before Harry flew to England, he and Meghan, who share son Archie, four, and daughter Lilibet, two, enjoyed a date night when they attended the concert of music sensation Beyoncé in Los Angeles on Friday night – where they danced the night away.

Meghan also attended another of the singer’s sold-out shows in Los Angeles on Monday – this time without her other half – where she partied with Katy Perry, the Kardashians, Lizzo, Tyler Perry, Jeff Bezos, Chris Rock, Adele, Justin and Hailey Bieber, plus a host of other stars.

She was also seen mingling with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife, Nicole Avant.

The couple signed a $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020. They then released a six-part documentary series with the streaming giant in late 2022.

Harry then launched a documentary about the Invictus Games earlier this year, but it was branded a failure after failing to make the top 10 in the UK and America.

Former actress Meghan’s legal drama Suits – which originally catapulted her to stardom – was added to the platform over the summer, and it received a whopping 3.14 billion minutes viewing in a week.