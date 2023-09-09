MyPillow CEO and Election Denier Mike Lindell Loses It at Claim His Pillows Are ‘Lumpy’

Reuters

MyPillow founder and MAGA conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell will have you know his pillows are not “lumpy,” and don’t you dare suggest otherwise.

The election denier erupted at such a claim during a deposition with a former Dominion Voting Systems executive who filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Lindell and his pillow company for accusing him of rigging the 2020 presidential election. In a motion filed this week asking the judge to sanction Lindell for his behavior, that Dominion executive, Eric Coomer, said Lindell has been “vulgar, threatening, loud (and) disrespectful” during three different depositions in the case, the Colorado Sun reports.

The MyPillow CEO reportedly berated Coomer and his lawyer during the depositions, branding them “evil,” “criminals,” and “disgusting slime.”

