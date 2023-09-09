Lisa Lyon, bodybuilding pioneer and playboy model who inspired Marvel’s Elektra, dies in hospice care at 70 after battling pancreatic cancer

Lisa Lyon dies aged 70 from pancreatic cancer

Lisa Lyon, pioneer of women’s bodybuilding, died at age 70 from pancreatic cancer. according to TMZ.

Lyon, who also posed for Playboy in 1980, had been treated at a hospice in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley.

While best known as a bodybuilder, she is also said to have inspired Frank Miller to create the Marvel Comics character Elektra. In 2005, Jennifer Garner starred in the action film “Elektra”.

But Lyon’s impact extends beyond the world of comics. She wrote a book about bodybuilding – “Lisa Lyon’s Body Magic” – in 1980 and struck up a friendship with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He’s even quoted by TMZ as saying Lyon “is the best – I love her.”

Lyon is said to have inspired Frank Miller to create the Marvel Comics character Elektra.

In 2000, she was inducted into the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Hall of Fame and was, according to GreatestPhysiques.Comdescribed as “a female media relations activist on behalf of sport and elevating bodybuilding to the level of fine art.”

Lyon also modeled for Robert Mapplethorpe, a photographer best known for photographing artist Andy Warhol.

According to many bodybuilding sites, Lyon was born in 1953 – so she is around 70 years old – but the exact date is not specified.

She was born and raised in Los Angeles and also appeared in three films in the 1980s, after her fame increased following her work on Playboy.

In 1983, she was in Thee Crowns of the Sailor and a year later she was seen in Getting Physical. His last appearance, in 1986, was in Vamp.