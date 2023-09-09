Sat. Sep 9th, 2023

    News

    Lisa Lyon, bodybuilding pioneer and playboy model who inspired Marvel’s Elektra, dies in hospice care at 70 after battling pancreatic cancer

    By

    Sep 9, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Lisa Lyon, bodybuilding pioneer and playboy model who inspired Marvel’s Elektra, dies in hospice care at 70 after battling pancreatic cancer

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Lisa Lyon, bodybuilding pioneer and playboy model who inspired Marvel’s Elektra, dies in hospice facility at 70 after battling pancreatic cancer

    Lisa Lyon dies aged 70 from pancreatic cancer
    Lyon, who also posed for Playboy in 1980, had been treated at a hospice in Los Angeles
    DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

    By Alex Raskin, Sports News Editor for Dailymail.com and Jack Bezants for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 6:58 p.m. EDT, September 8, 2023 | Update: 7:01 p.m. EDT, September 8, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Lisa Lyon, pioneer of women’s bodybuilding, died at age 70 from pancreatic cancer. according to TMZ.

    Lyon, who also posed for Playboy in 1980, had been treated at a hospice in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley.

    While best known as a bodybuilder, she is also said to have inspired Frank Miller to create the Marvel Comics character Elektra. In 2005, Jennifer Garner starred in the action film “Elektra”.

    But Lyon’s impact extends beyond the world of comics. She wrote a book about bodybuilding – “Lisa Lyon’s Body Magic” – in 1980 and struck up a friendship with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

    He’s even quoted by TMZ as saying Lyon “is the best – I love her.”

    Lisa Lyon, pioneer of women’s bodybuilding, dies at 70 from cancer

    Lyon is said to have inspired Frank Miller to create the Marvel Comics character Elektra.

    In 2000, she was inducted into the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Hall of Fame and was, according to GreatestPhysiques.Comdescribed as “a female media relations activist on behalf of sport and elevating bodybuilding to the level of fine art.”

    Lyon also modeled for Robert Mapplethorpe, a photographer best known for photographing artist Andy Warhol.

    According to many bodybuilding sites, Lyon was born in 1953 – so she is around 70 years old – but the exact date is not specified.

    She was born and raised in Los Angeles and also appeared in three films in the 1980s, after her fame increased following her work on Playboy.

    In 1983, she was in Thee Crowns of the Sailor and a year later she was seen in Getting Physical. His last appearance, in 1986, was in Vamp.

    Lisa Lyon, bodybuilding pioneer and playboy model who inspired Marvel’s Elektra, dies in hospice care at 70 after battling pancreatic cancer

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Floods in Greece: Death toll rises to 10

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Reddit can now translate posts

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    MyPillow CEO and Election Denier Mike Lindell Loses It at Claim His Pillows Are ‘Lumpy’

    Sep 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Floods in Greece: Death toll rises to 10

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Reddit can now translate posts

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Lisa Lyon, bodybuilding pioneer and playboy model who inspired Marvel’s Elektra, dies in hospice care at 70 after battling pancreatic cancer

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    MyPillow CEO and Election Denier Mike Lindell Loses It at Claim His Pillows Are ‘Lumpy’

    Sep 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy