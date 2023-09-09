WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Reddit can now translate posts into eight different languages ​​when you view them in the Reddit iOS or Android apps or on the web while you’re offline, according to a post from a Reddit admin (employee). For starters, posts can be translated into English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, and Swedish.

I tried it by looking in this post on r/France. It’s in French, but when I go offline, I can translate it into English by clicking the “Translate” link at the top left of the post. When I log in to the iOS app, I can also see the “Translate” link.

Since I don’t speak French, I can’t speak to the quality of Reddit’s translation. (The administrator said in a comment that the company currently uses “Google services for translations in a manner consistent with our Privacy Policy.”) But the post translated into English seems fine to me.

You probably won’t be able to read the entire translated threads yet, though: Reddit says it just started experimenting with translating comments under posts, and only on iOS and Android. Full translation of posts and comments appears to be Reddit’s plan, however, as the admin writes that “soon, your entire conversation experience on Reddit can be multilingual!”

The admin’s post also reminds users that Reddit is about to stop using its previous currency system, meaning you won’t soon be able to thank a stranger for giving you gold. The last day the coins will work is Tuesday, September 12, and according to the admin, Reddit has already stopped offering prizes for the old Reddit design and for the “mobile desktop experience” (which I assume means mobile web) .

reddit Has promised that there will be some kind of rewards system in the future, but has not shared details yet. Android Authority evidence found in Reddit’s Android app that the new system may allow users to convert Reddit gold or karma into real money, which doesn’t seem like much of a replacement.

Reddit can now translate posts